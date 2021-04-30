Hausa community drums support for Ubah

The Hausa community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has resolved to support Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in the forthcoming governorship election in the Anambra State. Malam Sali Suleiman, who is the secretary of the group in Nnewi North, gave the assurance during a recent rally organized by the senator in Nnewi. He described Senator Ubah as a Nigerian, who does not see the difference among Hausa, Igbo Yoruba and other tribes in Nigeria; adding that the lawmaker sees all Nigerians as one people. He said: “Even before his election into the Senate, Ubah had been doing a lot of things that benefitted Hausa people and other Nigerians resident in Anambra South.

He provided boreholes and transformers at different Hausa quarters and other residential areas in Anambra South with the intention of ensuring regular power and water supply. While at the Senate, he had been extending employment and empowerment opportunities to our people in this senatorial zone.

“As governor of Anambra State, it is our belief that he will come up with programmes that will benefit all Nigerians resident in Anambra. We are sure that the 25,000 population of Hausa people in this senatorial district would be a great boost to his governorship bid.” Addressing his supporters at the rally, Senator Ubah informed the gathering that he had joined the governorship race under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP). “My decision to contest under the aegis of the YPP is that the party has Igbo agenda and interest.

Everything about the YPP is Igbo. This is a continuation of my aspiration that started in 2013, when I contested under the platform of the Labour Party, but lost to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). If we succeeded under this platform, we would have achieved a milestone towards enthroning Igbo interest in our dear state and I will continue on my stride to provide better life for Anambra people,” he said. Earlier, the chairman of YPP in Anambra State, Prince Moses Obi, assured the people that YPP will provide good governance in the state if voted into power.

Like this: Like Loading...