Hausa community in Ebonyi rally round PDP guber candidate, Odili

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

 

 

The gubernatorial candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ebonyi State, Dr Ifeanyi Odili, received a boost, Friday as Hausa communities living in the state passed a votes of confidence on him and promised to shower their votes and that of their families on him.

The communities unanimously endorsed Odili, believing that he is a unifying factor in the Nigeria polity, and who will ensure the continuation of peace and prosperity they enjoyed in the state over the years.

The Hausa communities in a release, said they visited and threw their weight behind the PDP governorship candidate after serious consultations among themselves.

They also pledged to work assiduously to ensure his victory at the poll, the leader of the Hausa communities, Alhaji Idris Datti noted that the PDP candidate is the only one who has a plans for inclusion in his campaign manifesto.

Datti alleged that the Dave Umahi administration has neglected the Hausa community and treated it with a lot of disdain.

He further allegedly that the Hausas in Ebonyi have endured untold hardship under Umahi who has continued to isolate and targeted them in his avowed war against political opponents.

According to Datti the Hausa community have never had it so bad in the hands of the state government, stressing that Ebonyi State Hausas have no where else to call home other than the state. He recalled that the government of Dr Sam Egwu recognised the Hausas and even made one of them a Special Adviser but Umahi completely neglected them.

 

 

