Hausa, Fulani clash in Ondo, one feared killed

One person was feared killed while many others sustained injuries when some Fulani and Hausa settlers reportedly engaged in a bloody clash at the Ogbese Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was also learnt that the clash that started on Tuesday evening had degenerated into a full-blown crisis by Wednesday morning as many shops in popular Ogbese market belonging to two northerners were burnt down at midnight.

The real cause of the fight was yet to be known at the time of filing this report but it was learnt that palpable tension was permeating the community.

Reacting, the Ondo state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed that eight shops were razed down in a report she got but refuted the report of the crisis.

She said: “There is no clash between Hausa and Fulani people in Ogbese, the police got a report that about eight shops were razed by fire at midnight with accusing fingers being pointed at a particular extraction.”

