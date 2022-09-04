News

Hausa Series ‘Alaqa’ Premieres on Africa Magic Hausa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Popular Hausa web series, Alaqa, premiered on Africa Magic Hausa on DStv and GOtv, the home of premium family entertainment, on September 3. Directed by the multitalented Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, Alaqa is a story of friend and family ties, societal values, and a tangled web of deceit.

 

Commenting on the premiere, Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye, said the company is topping entertainment for its customers with Alaqa, a quality local content. “Alaqa is another indigenous work that meets the high-quality standard that MultiChoice Nigeria is renowned for.

 

As a major promoter of quality local and foreign content, we are adding this interesting and captivating Hausa series to the rich content available to DStv and GOtv customers,” he said.

Produced by Khalid Kherieeydo and Jamilu Awayman, Alaqa features an array of Kannywood stars such as Ali Nuhu, Ramadan Booth, Shamu Daniya, Bilkisu Abdullhi, Sadiq Ahmad, Jamilu Sani, Auwal Isa West and many more.

The series will air on DStv Channel 156 and GOtv channel 4, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm, with a repeat on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 8am and is open to DStv customers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga and GOtv customers on Supa, Max and Jolli.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ambassador TY Buratai and his foresight on national security

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria is somewhat experiencing security challenges that are not surprising because there are various factors responsible for it. In this case, I would say the Boko Haram insurgency took the country unaware since 2009 when the Boko Haram group began a violent campaign in North-East Nigeria. The Nigerian Military has been actively involved, recording gains […]
News

3,657 civil servants undergoing prosecution by ICPC over IPPISM – HoSF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. FolashadeYemi- Esan, hassaidthat a total of 3,657 civil servants wereundergoingprosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practicesandrelatedoffences Commission (ICPC) for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS). Yemi-Esanalsodisclosed that 61,446 civil servants have so far been verified in theministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) […]
News

Senate inaugurates committee to probe N1.2trn oil revenue loss

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate yesterday constituted a sevenman Ad hoc committee to investigate a N1.2 trillion oil revenue loss to the Federal Government following alleged breach by SINOPEC ADDAX Petroleum.   The ad hoc Committee being chaired by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC – Niger North), has six other members. They are Gershom Bassey, Biodun Olujimi, Ahmad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica