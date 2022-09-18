Body & Soul

Have killer sense of style like Denola Grey

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Denola Grey is one of the very famous Fashion influencers that we readily crush on. Hitting his instagram page daily, there is always a thing or two to learn from this fashion sunshine.

 

He is always comfortable in his own skin and he is the master of picking out pieces that suit his body frame to perfection.

 

Some of his fans say he makes being petite, enticing. Denola Grey has a killer sense of style and there are many tricks that work for him all the time in fashion.

If you find yourself in the same slim figure league like Grey, these few tricks can transform your looks for greatness. Don’t be afraid to try new hair colour: “The idea of the blond tint was all mine.

The way I see it, if I tried it and it looked terrible, I could always go back to black. And I have technically never been blonde. My two colours have been amber and titanium.”

Invest in what suits your figure: “It’s all about what makes you feel comfortable. I fully support accepting our bodies the way they are and celebrating different body types. Well fitted clothes just look better on anyone. As simple as that.” Print shirt and fitted pants are must-have Print shirts and fitted pants are part of my personal style.

I can’t say it’s for everyone but a well-fitting pair of forests with a nice structured printed shirt, tucked in, is the perfect semicasual look that can transition in a variety of spaces. Items to shop to keep the wardrobe up to date: I always stick up on quality fabric. I love white shirts. Jewellery, casual shoes and of course, I add to my increasing collection of ties, bow ties, cravats and pocket squares.

Find the Fashion item that don’t fit and love to hate it: I don’t like Crocs. I will never wear crocs. Don’t be afraid to break the stereotype: What they say is strictly men’s style was created by someone. Why not create yours?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Belt on Agbada: Fashion disaster or upcoming trend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A guest at the ongoing African Magic Viewers choice Awards has gotten fashion critics confused with his fashion choice at the red carpet of the runway show. The chunky young man, may be in a bid to attract attention, wore a slim green belt on his dark brown Agbada.   He completed the look with […]
Body & Soul

Latasha Ngwube preaches body positivity to curvy women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lifestyle journalist and TV presenter, Latasha Ngwube popularly known as Latasha Lagos is an advocate when it comes to boosting the confidence of curvy women.   From launching her aboutthatcurvy life web page and modeling agency to unveiling a fashion brand that caters for plus size women, Latasha has been an inspiration to many women […]
Body & Soul

Considering rice water for healthy hair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rice water has been praised for many years as the best repair therapy treatment for hair. Many African women who have come to embrace their natural hair texture have testified that using rice water has great benefits for their hair.   Rice water for hair treatment has been used since ages to solve all hair […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica