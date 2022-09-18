Have killer sense of style like Denola Grey

Denola Grey is one of the very famous Fashion influencers that we readily crush on. Hitting his instagram page daily, there is always a thing or two to learn from this fashion sunshine.

He is always comfortable in his own skin and he is the master of picking out pieces that suit his body frame to perfection.

Some of his fans say he makes being petite, enticing. Denola Grey has a killer sense of style and there are many tricks that work for him all the time in fashion.

If you find yourself in the same slim figure league like Grey, these few tricks can transform your looks for greatness. Don’t be afraid to try new hair colour: “The idea of the blond tint was all mine.

The way I see it, if I tried it and it looked terrible, I could always go back to black. And I have technically never been blonde. My two colours have been amber and titanium.”

Invest in what suits your figure: “It’s all about what makes you feel comfortable. I fully support accepting our bodies the way they are and celebrating different body types. Well fitted clothes just look better on anyone. As simple as that.” Print shirt and fitted pants are must-have Print shirts and fitted pants are part of my personal style.

I can’t say it’s for everyone but a well-fitting pair of forests with a nice structured printed shirt, tucked in, is the perfect semicasual look that can transition in a variety of spaces. Items to shop to keep the wardrobe up to date: I always stick up on quality fabric. I love white shirts. Jewellery, casual shoes and of course, I add to my increasing collection of ties, bow ties, cravats and pocket squares.

Find the Fashion item that don’t fit and love to hate it: I don’t like Crocs. I will never wear crocs. Don’t be afraid to break the stereotype: What they say is strictly men’s style was created by someone. Why not create yours?

