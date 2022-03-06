Sports

Havertz scores twice in dominant Chelsea win at Burnley

Four goals in 22 second-half minutes helped Chelsea cruise to victory in their first Premier League game since owner Roman Abramovich said he will sell the club.

 

Manager Thomas Tuchel admitted news of the Russian billionaire’s decision had been a distraction, but his side did not show it at Turf Moor thanks to two goals from Kai Havertz, sandwiched between Reece James’ opener and Christian Pulisic’s close-range finish.

 

Burnley will rue missed opportunities when the scores were level as they fell to a second successive defeat to remain in the relegation zone. Just after the half-hour mark, the hosts squandered a great chance.

 

Ashley Westwood’s looped cross was misjudged by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, who only punched as far as Dwight McNeil. Somehow, with the goal gaping, he managed to shoot over the bar.

 

Chelsea had plenty of possession in the first half, but little cutting edge; Nick Pope was barely tested in the Burnley goal. Almost immediately after the restart, though, James edged into a crowded area and kept his cool to fire emphatically across Pope. Chelsea were soon three

 

