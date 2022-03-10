Hayatu-Deen: Nigeria needs an unusual kind of leader

A renowned economist and former Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, recently expressed his interest to contest for the office of the president. In this interview, he speaks on his plans for the country, his preference for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), issues of power shift, insecurity and economy. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Many Nigerians are wondering about the background of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who wants to be their next president…

I am from Maiduguri in Borno State. My dad who was an educationist ignited my intellectual curiosity in my formative years. For the most part, I had my primary education in Zaria, Kaduna State from where I proceeded for my secondary education to the famous Government College Keffi in the defunct Benue/Plateau State after which I returned to Zaria to graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University with a degree in Economics.

After my national youth service in Ondo State, I proceeded to pursue illustrious careers in the private sector in Kano, Kaduna and Lagos, where I have been working and living for many years now. In the course of my career, I have had the wonderful opportunity of traveling the length and breadth of this country and deeply appreciating its beauty and splendor.

I have also gained powerful insight into what it means to be a global citizen having visited many countries across the five continents. My gratitude for this panoramic exposure to life right from my formative years knows no bounds as it enabled me to understand and appreciate my country and the world better; and to establish lifelong network of relationships and partnerships across this great nation and around the globe.

Why are you vying for the highest office in the land?

First, no one needs to be convinced that the system is broken. Across all tiers of government, the quality of delivery of public goods and services is abysmal. That the nation is facing a monumental crisis of confidence approaching existential proportions is understood by all. We need an unusual kind of leader, who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the Nigerian people out of these stormy waters to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potentials for greatness. I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism.

Second, my interactions and travels all round this beautiful land of ours, across Africa and around the globe has given me a powerful insight into the DNA of the Nigerian people. We are one of the most energetic, dynamic and entrepreneurial people on earth. Given an enabling environment of good public service delivery systems, liberated from red tape and abrasive rent seeking culture, the Nigerian people can perform economic miracles.

I have for long believed that no human organisation or nation state can advance on the scale of human progress if the leadership does not have certain core beliefs and highminded principles that taps into the DNA of the people to bring out the very best of their imagination and skills. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello are etched in our memory as iconic figures because they had core beliefs which they waxed into a strong philosophy to govern effectively in the public interest.

You are from the northern part of the country and there have been calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023. How do you intend to swim that tide of power rotation?

On the issue of power shift, I want to say that Nigerians didn’t hold a referendum in 1999, when it was decided by a particular party to concede the leadership of the executive to the southern part of the country. I believe that it was the crisis that was engulfing the country at the time that allowed certain wise, greyhaired old men to go into the room and said that to stabilise the heated polity, it was therefore important to cede power, especially with MKO Abiola having being denied his mandate. It is very surprising to me that people are still debating the issue of zoning.

The fact of the matter is that zoning is the exclusive preserve of the party leadership in terms of what they want to do. I didn’t come through the back door; I came through the front door to express my interest, so it is a matter for the party to decide.

But I personally feel that this country will be doing itself a great deal of harm if it continues to argue on issues like zoning because they will actually distracts us from bringing out the best and the brightest among us. It is important to get this issue solved once and for all. The most important issues of our time are that of hunger, insecurity, disease and poverty, among others.

So, I don’t care where you come from, your tribe or colour, just get the job done. Here in Lagos, I was Chief Executive of a bank for a period of 15 years and throughout that period, you can’t get one single person that will say I was promoting the interest of my family, state or tribe. I have been fair and equitable to all; I look at the merit of people’s job.

What are you going to differently if elected as president because experience has shown that many aspirants and candidates usually parade lofty ideas and programmes before the election but they rarely fulfill their electioneering promises?

On the issue of lofty ideas from aspirants for offices and the inability to execute them when they eventually come on board; I think there is nothing bad about lofty ideas, they are actually good. Let us look at examples around the world. As a leader in any sphere, you have to come out with ideas that are inspiring, lofty in nature, but they should practical and implementable. I went through a great deal of thought before I decided to take this decision. I do not take this decision lightly because I have never taken any decision in my life lightly throughout my career.

From a global perspective, some of the greatest achievers have been countries like Singapore, India, China and to some extent, here in Africa, Rwanda. There is nothing in the lexicon which says people who are serious, focused, determined and ready to assemble the very best of the people around them cannot actually achieve outstanding success.

So, I reject the notion that because some people proposed lofty ideas and they failed, that it is more of same again. It depends on the character, ones understanding of the depth of issues confronting the system and on what your intention is. There is nothing mythical about Nigeria; the citizens of this country are great and wonderful people. If they do get a leader who is inspiring, they will simply follow him to wherever it is he wants to take them, provided he is honest and sincere, and he has fidelity to the constitution.

You are coming from the private sector to run for the ticket of the PDP which has politicians with deep pockets. How do you intend to compete?

All political parties are the same when it comes to political campaign. It’s a very large and expensive journey which requires people spending a lot of money. You may have to touch every nooks and crannies of this country to be able to sell and pitch your party platform. With the inflation and exchange rate where they are, it has become more expensive. You can now ask me, having chosen to join the PDP, do I have the chance of competing? I believe I do because I believe in myself. I’m tenaciously committed to whatever it is I want to do. I have background, character and experience to actually attract like-minded people into my platform. We have a very robust programme for fund-raising on a very legitimate basis and the funds would be raised in such a way that we will not compromise certain process.

What should be the expectations of Nigerians if you secure their mandate in 2023?

My core beliefs and principles are fully aligned to the innate strengths and entrepreneurial disposition of the Nigerian people. Therefore, I want to give the Nigerian people ample space to put on vivid display of their God given gifts of enterprise expressed through industry, hard work and innovation. The philosophy I espouse revolves around a free enterprise economy designed to deliver prosperity to the Nigerian people by quickly lifting them out of poverty and positioning Nigeria to become a powerhouse in the emerging markets. One of the cardinal principles of this philosophy is predicated on fiscal prudence in the management of public funds and in the efficacy of execution of public works programmes, with significant portion of our income dedicated to development projects which will have significant impact on people’s lives. I seek to achieve this goal by reorganising the institutions of government to make them more compact, efficient and market friendly and motivate them to deliver superior performance. Vigorous action will be taken to create a climate conducive to a friendly business environment by implementing bold reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence, expand the frontiers of privatization, deregulation and liberalization, significantly reduce the cost of doing business and implement measures to engender the vast expansion of small and medium scale businesses to take their rightful place as major generators of national output and employment.

How do you intend to handle the big issue of national security?

National security will be a matter of central concern and the institutions of government along with other relevant stakeholders from across the spectrum of our society will be fully mobilized to bring the situation under control, while vigorous action will be taken to deal with the root causes, which are mainly economic in nature. We need an energetic and honest approach to heal the deep wounds that afflict the nation by leveraging confidence building measures, which engender trust through the daily actions and examples of the leadership in practicing the virtues of inclusiveness, fairness and equity.

Our task of national renewal would be compromised greatly without answering the clarion call to attend to the yearnings and aspirations of our teeming youths. We face a monumental challenge in managing the nation’s youth bulge. Out of a population of 200 million people, up to 65 million are under the age of 30. This segment of the population is condemned to facing a half century of bleak future, maturing into a world they are not adequately prepared to confront and conquer.

Therefore, this matter must receive an urgent national priority in building a new Nigeria that must do the greatest good for the greatest number of our youths. Gender issues must be brought to the fore as well and therefore concerted steps must be taken to ensure the full engagement of the female population of our country in the task of nation building starting with compulsory girl-child education to equip them with the tools for full participation in socio-economic activities. Human capital development is essential in refocusing and tapping the enormous potentials of our youth and women population. We must engage the energies of this segment of the population with incentives that will drive Fintech and creative industries.

Why the choice of PDP as the platform to run for presidency?

Since I announced my foray into partisan politics six weeks ago, I have been asked this question many times. The reason is simple. The PDP is one of two major political parties in Nigeria and it has a national outlook. As a matter of fact, the PDP was a pioneer party when it came out of military rule 21 years ago and ruled the country for an unbreakable period of 16 years.

In the period it was on the saddle, it had accumulated substantial experience. But more importantly when President Olusegun Obasanjo assumed the mantle of office in 1999, he wasted no time in articulating a clear governing philosophy predicated on institution building, and transiting Nigeria to a market based economy. The reforms implemented were many and varied and this resulted in significant expansion of national output and better living standards. I therefore feel that the PDP provides a veritable platform for jump starting economic and social reforms with determination, vigor and conviction.

I believe I have a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting this country; and I amply possess the skills, background and experience to do the job. I was born here, went to school here and worked here all my life. So I saw this country go through many of its peaks and valleys.

As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations. I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise. I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund Federal Government Bank. As a financial engineer with a global outlook, I know what it takes to leverage international alliances and partnerships to tap into the deep reservoirs of investment funds around the globe for Nigeria to fuel its rapid development. I have a keen understanding of what it takes to build a seamless alliance for social and economic reform by forging enduring partnership between the public and private sector in the national interest.

My inspiration and experience came from my civic callings over many years in the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, as chairman of the Technical Committee on Privatization under the Umaru Yar’Adua administration, the works I did on Vision 2010 project and as member of Presidential Advisory bodies under various administrations. However, throughout my career, the real heroes who determined the difference between success and failure in the various enterprises I managed were the brilliant, energetic and committed young men and women who moved mountains to achieve towering feats. They were simply the best in class, drawn from every nook and cranny of this beautiful country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...