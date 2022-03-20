Hayatudeen: The dark horse challenge in PDP

Very often, Nigeria’s problems have been associated with lack of good leadership. But that does not mean the total absence of good leaders, rather, those with good ideas and patriotic zeal are seldom given the opportunity to lead.

On the other hand, people with hitherto good intentions often fall prey to power and along the way abandon the good path.

Our experiences make the search for good leaders inevitable and there seems no more room sitting on the fence for people who think they have what it takes.

The national quest for good leaders may have informed the emergence of the avalanche of presidential aspirants across the country, irrespective of region, tribe, religion or political alignment: one of them is Mohammed Hayatudeen.

I was about stepping out of my house for the daily struggles in town when an interview session on Arise Television caught my attention and I sat back to watch the interviewee responding to questions with seeming ease and eloquence; dissecting the leadership problems and the national question with such precise, that one wonders where such people might have been hiding, while Nigeria grapples for solutions to her myriad of problems. I sat back long enough to catch some of his lucid submissions, but could not get his full name nor resume until the anchor was about signing out.

I later found out that his name is Mohammed Hayatu-deen, from Borno State, a Harvard University-trained economist and former Managing Director of FSB International Bank Plc. He recently revalidated his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and has declared interest in running for the office of the President of Nigeria.

At the end of the interview, it occurred to me that, the forthcoming National Convention of the opposition PDP at which its presidential standard bearer for the 2023 elections will emerge; may not be the usual tea party after all. Listening to Hayatudeen speak and taking a glimpse at his resume leaves one in no doubt that the contest is going to be interesting and intriguing. And if aspirants are going to be assessed based on their agenda, then, Hayatudeen’s agenda of National Renewal may as well be the best sale. Besides, there are indications that the contest for leadership is no longer going to be a mere showmanship, rather, a deeper retrospection into the performances of those who present themselves for leadership positions

And with the likes of Hayatudeen in the race for the Presidency, those who beat their chests as frontrunners in the PDP, are going to have a run for their money. I listened to him discuss the economy, security, infrastructure development, education, agriculture, human resource development, especially the youth amongst others as his top priorities.

With a promise to make an honest and pragmatic approach, away from the current efforts which breed underdevelopment, suspicion, corruption and hatred amongst the various segments of the Nigerian society,

Hayatudeen promised to address generational and gender imbalances in governance, even as he promised a vigorous pursuit of a compulsory girl child educational programme.

