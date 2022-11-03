News Top Stories

Hazy Weather: NiMet advises on likely flight cancellations, bird strikes

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of disruptions in flight operations due to the onset of hazy weather, otherwise known as harmattan, in some parts of the country. According to the agency, flight delays and cancellations, air turbulence and bird strikes are likely in the coming days.

The agency also said airline operators should plan adequately for fuel as the amount of fuel consumed by aircraft would be more this period. This is contained in an advisory signed by the General Manager in charge of PublicRelationsof theAgency, Muntari Ibrahim. Itreads:“Followingweather report of observed movement of dust plumesfromthe source region(NigerandChad) where dust-haze and haziness, in relatively low visibility values, are expected into the county within the next 24 hours, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency alerts the public of the possiblecommencementof the dry season otherwise called the harmattan season in most parts of the north.

“The climate of Nigeria is characterised by two distinct seasons; the rainy season and the dry season. The rainy season usually lasts between late February and Early November in the South with a little break between late July and Mid-August, while it lasts between late May to early Mid October in the North.

“Beyond this period, between the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the next rainy season is the dry season, which is what is unfolding. “In the next 24 hours, there are good prospects of dust haze (in moderate horizontal visibility, 2000m – 5000m) over Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Jigawa States, while other northern states (including North-central) could report sunny & hazy (visibility of 5–7km). “It is expected that this weather condition will persist for the next 3 days. Worthy of note is the observed gradual increase of the Day-Time Temperature.” On its advice to airline operators, the agency stated: “Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet offices for effective planning of their operations because with the warmer temperatures, there are higher chances of clear air turbulence.

“Hot weather results in the long distance on the runway to generate enough lift for flight take-off. This increases fuel consumption and requires adequate planning by operators. “During the dry season, there could be increased chances of bird strike due to the influx of migratory birds. This constitutes a hazard to flight operations. “With reduced visibilities, flight delays or cancellations, in compliance with safety regulations, may not be unexpected.” The agency also warned motorists to drive cautiously. “As the dry season begins, NiMet advises stakeholders and indeed the general public that in places where visibility is impaired by dust haze, motorists should drive cautiously. “Motorists are also advised toadheretorecommendedtyre pressurebythemanufacturers, especially during the hot days to safeguard against tyre burst,” it noted.

 

