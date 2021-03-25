News

H’Court judgement: Prof. Ogban’s jail term, a lesson for election riggers – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the three-year jail term given to Prof. Peter Ogban of the University of Calabar, for manipulating the result of the Akwa-Ibom Northwest senatorial election was a huge lesson for election riggers.
PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described as shameful that individuals, who had attained the peak of enviable career in the academia, could submit themselves as willing tools to rig election for politicians.
The party stated that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with other corrupt returning officers who were allegedly bribed to alter results and rig the 2019 general elections for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression, excruciating hardship, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay, which their fraudulent and unpatriotic action has plunged our nation.
“If these unpatriotic elements had not manipulated our electoral process in favour of APC and allowed the will of the people to prevail, our nation would not have found herself in this sorry state,” PDP added.

Our Reporters

