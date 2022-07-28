Health

‘HCPAN stands by election results conducted during AGM’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Based on the annulment of the election results that took place during the Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) on July 14, concerned members of the association have said they support and uphold the outcome of the election which puts Pharm.(Mrs.) Biola Paul-Ozieh as the winner of the poll. In a statement which has the signature of various vice presidents of other non-physician caregivers including nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and radiologists, amongst others, the HCPAN stated that it was backing Paul-Ozieh who won the election.

The election which started by 3:10pm on the day of the AGM ended by 7:30pm and the chairman of the electoral committee, Dr. S.T Akintade confirmed that the election was done by the accredited delegates. The annulment which was announced by the National President of HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo was received with mixed feelings as the Lagos State Branch said that they had conducted a free and fair election that was guided with the help of the available security personnel.

“The modality is for the winner to become the chairman while the runner up automatically becomes the deputy chairman. Pharm. Paul-Ozieh had a total of 216 votes while Dr. Emma Onyenuche had 113 votes. This makes Pharm. Paul-Ozieh the rightful chairman of the Lagos State Branch,” the statement reads. It went on to say that the annulment that Dr. Arigbabuwo has announced was a unilateral decision that did not have the necessary backing and endorsement of the AGM. “It is unconstitutional and a gross abuse of office and it was done in his private capacity without receiving the necessary endorsement and approval from the AGM.

In the spirit of the declaration of the AGM, Pharm. Paul-Ozieh should become the chairman of the association while Onyenuche becomes the deputy chairman.” The association reiterated that they had dissociated themselves from the annulment of the election and called on the president to do the right thing and uphold the result of the just concluded election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Fraud: Nigerian doctor stripped of license in Canada

Posted on Author Reporter

    Dr. Ayokunle Fagbemigun billed OHIP for supposedly drug screening patients as young as nine. He claimed he gave eight pregnancy tests in one year to another patient who wasn’t even sexually active. For billing for 42,000 tests he never performed, the family doctor has been stripped of his licence to practise medicine and […]
Health

Private hospital offers free surgery for Lagos residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Medical Director of a private hospital, Shonowo Hospital, Agege, Lagos State, Dr. Samson Imoleayo Shonowo, has announced its 2020 end of the year, free surgical services to indigent residents of Lagos state. Shonowo said the gesture was part of the hospital’s end of the year activities, to give back to the Society. Shonowo who has […]
Health

Midwives in Africa below 75% basic maternity, reproductive healthcare need

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

State of the World’s Midwifery report for 2021 shows that the global shortage of midwives stands at 900,000, with Africa experiencing the greatest need. Medical experts, however, say midwives’ contributions to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) are critical to the achievement of quality healthcare in the continent, reports APPOLONIA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica