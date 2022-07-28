‘HCPAN stands by election results conducted during AGM’

Based on the annulment of the election results that took place during the Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) on July 14, concerned members of the association have said they support and uphold the outcome of the election which puts Pharm.(Mrs.) Biola Paul-Ozieh as the winner of the poll. In a statement which has the signature of various vice presidents of other non-physician caregivers including nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists and radiologists, amongst others, the HCPAN stated that it was backing Paul-Ozieh who won the election.

The election which started by 3:10pm on the day of the AGM ended by 7:30pm and the chairman of the electoral committee, Dr. S.T Akintade confirmed that the election was done by the accredited delegates. The annulment which was announced by the National President of HCPAN, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo was received with mixed feelings as the Lagos State Branch said that they had conducted a free and fair election that was guided with the help of the available security personnel.

“The modality is for the winner to become the chairman while the runner up automatically becomes the deputy chairman. Pharm. Paul-Ozieh had a total of 216 votes while Dr. Emma Onyenuche had 113 votes. This makes Pharm. Paul-Ozieh the rightful chairman of the Lagos State Branch,” the statement reads. It went on to say that the annulment that Dr. Arigbabuwo has announced was a unilateral decision that did not have the necessary backing and endorsement of the AGM. “It is unconstitutional and a gross abuse of office and it was done in his private capacity without receiving the necessary endorsement and approval from the AGM.

In the spirit of the declaration of the AGM, Pharm. Paul-Ozieh should become the chairman of the association while Onyenuche becomes the deputy chairman.” The association reiterated that they had dissociated themselves from the annulment of the election and called on the president to do the right thing and uphold the result of the just concluded election.

