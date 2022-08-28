News

HCSF grills management staff on productivity, managerial skills

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in conjunction with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and the Centre for Management Development (CMD) has dedicated a week for training of its Directorate level cadre officers.

This, according to a release by its Director of Communication, M.A. Ahmed, was for the sustenance of the implementation and consolidation of the gains of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25).
The training modules for the officers centered on Productivity Management; Leadership, Managerial Skills and Personal Effectiveness.

 

While ASCON handled the training for the Directors and Deputy Directors on Productivity Management and Leadership, Creativity and Innovation, CMD took the Assistant Directors through Managerial Skills and Personal Effectiveness.

 

Director of Studies and Head, Special Duties ASCON, Mrs. Ireti Olufade disclosed that the training was meant to impact the right knowledge, skills, as well as attitudes (KSAs) that would help the participants perform better on their different schedules of duty and, by extension, improve the Service.

 

According to her, ASCON has tailored the training sessions in a way that will be beneficial to the Directors and Deputy Directors.

 

On the part of the participants, some of their expectations to learn new ways of enhancing their leadership skills, productivity and creativity were met in the course of the training and interactive sessions.

 

For others, additional knowledge gotten was awesome, as the training would have lots of positive impact on their performance, thereby increasing productivity.
They expressed satisfaction on the quality training received, delivered by qualitative facilitators from both ASCON and CMD.

 

Some of the topics for the Directors were: Performance Management, MBO and Target Setting, Appraisal System and 360 Degree Feedback and Managing Processes of Performance Improvement

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa govt kicks against abuse of COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government yesterday said it would no longer condone the flagrant abuse of COVID – 19 protocols amidst the second wave of the virus. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, while meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Yenagoa, he cautioned that government […]
News

The First Step to Wellness is Asking for Help – Dr. Katie To

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The wellness industry is big. So big that it’s responsible for some 5.3% of the world’s economic output. With mental wellness, wellness tourism, and the physical activity markets accounted for, a study by the Global Wellness Institute found that the wellness market of the world is $4.5 trillion. And as people continue to become more […]
News

Defection: Grace Benth as no political relevance to PDP–Adamawa chair

Posted on Author Clement Ekong,

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa South Senatorial Zone of the state has dismissed the defection of Senator Grace Jackson Bent to the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the former Senator has no political value to warrant any form of concern. They equally promised to maintain the party’s winning streak during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica