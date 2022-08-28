HCSF grills management staff on productivity, managerial skills

The Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in conjunction with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and the Centre for Management Development (CMD) has dedicated a week for training of its Directorate level cadre officers.

This, according to a release by its Director of Communication, M.A. Ahmed, was for the sustenance of the implementation and consolidation of the gains of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25).

The training modules for the officers centered on Productivity Management; Leadership, Managerial Skills and Personal Effectiveness.

While ASCON handled the training for the Directors and Deputy Directors on Productivity Management and Leadership, Creativity and Innovation, CMD took the Assistant Directors through Managerial Skills and Personal Effectiveness.

Director of Studies and Head, Special Duties ASCON, Mrs. Ireti Olufade disclosed that the training was meant to impact the right knowledge, skills, as well as attitudes (KSAs) that would help the participants perform better on their different schedules of duty and, by extension, improve the Service.

According to her, ASCON has tailored the training sessions in a way that will be beneficial to the Directors and Deputy Directors.

On the part of the participants, some of their expectations to learn new ways of enhancing their leadership skills, productivity and creativity were met in the course of the training and interactive sessions.

For others, additional knowledge gotten was awesome, as the training would have lots of positive impact on their performance, thereby increasing productivity.

They expressed satisfaction on the quality training received, delivered by qualitative facilitators from both ASCON and CMD.

Some of the topics for the Directors were: Performance Management, MBO and Target Setting, Appraisal System and 360 Degree Feedback and Managing Processes of Performance Improvement

