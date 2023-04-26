News

He Earned Public Trust For Fearless Writings, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died yesterday at the age of 88.

The President believed that as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust by his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

According to release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recognised that the passion of the former Editor-inChief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, and he used his knowledged and mastery to console who mourn the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

