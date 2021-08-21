…he is a loyal party man; he will remain in APC to contest -BAT Foundation DG

News Top Stories

Reacting to the insinuation that Tinubu has a Plan B if the APC fails to give him a chance in 2023, the Director General of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Foundation, Hon. Ipoola Omisore, said that Tinubu will remain in the APC to contest the 2023 presidential election primaries. Omisore said in an interview with of one our correspondents said that the chances of Bola Tinubu in the party were still very high, but that the most important thing was for him to have a good health, saying that Tinubu is not seriously sick. “He will soon get over the sickness.

Those of us in his camp know that some elements might play some games, but Asiwaju Tinubu is in control of everything. When it comes to party primaries they will know that he is ahead. “Asiwaju is not a person that changes camp easily. He remains a progressive. Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) remains a senior partner in the APC. “We are aware of a lot of people from the PDP, who come to dillute the party, but Asiwaju is still ahead. Go to the far North, he is ahead. I’m sure Asiwaju is not losing any sleep.”

The BAT DG stressed that when it comes to patriotism and loyalty to the party, Tinubu should be trusted, adding that he is the only politician in Nigeria that has never changed camp since democracy started. According to him, Tinubu remains a man to be feared, and that he is unbeatable. “If you go back to 2014/2015, when former senate president, Bukola Saraki and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, left the party and it looked as if APC was done for, President Buhari talked to him and he rescued the party. “Tinubu is a strategist. I know that his friends respect him and his enemies fear him. 2023 is impossible without him, may God spare his life,” he said.

