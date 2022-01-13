News

He was a gentleman, says Olubadan-designate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Otun Olubadan and Olubadan-designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, has described the sudden death of the former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, yesterday as a loss of a great and gentleman. Reacting to the news at his Alarere, Ibadan residence, Balogun, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform upon which the late Alao-Akala governed the state between 2007 and 2011, said the former governor lived a life of purpose and service to humanity.

According to Balogun, whose candidature as Olubadan-designate was confirmed by Ibadan kingmakers a day earlier, “We have lost a great and gentleman, whose contributions to the development and progress of Oyo State cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

‘’The late former governor was a friend of all, whose politics was predicated on the principle of welfare of the people, which informed his cult-like followership both in and out of office, a legacy which should be a source of consolation to the members of his immediate family,” he said further. Condoling with the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the people of the state in general and Ogbomoso in particular, where the former governor hailed from and his wives and children, the Olubadan-designate asked them to be consoled with the legacy of service to humanity the late former governor would be remembered for.

 

