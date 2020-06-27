Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke Ado, Ibadan residence. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Mr. Latin who affirmed the death of the Nollywood actor also reiterated that the association did all it could to help the late thespian in his trying days.

He said: “Yes, he died this [Thursday] morning in his house in Ibadan and our colleagues in Oyo state are already with the family to take all necessary steps in paying our last respect to him.” “Everybody knows he was a good man. He was a thorough professional. Our members, both in Nigeria and abroad, including other Nigerians, did all they could to save his life; but unfortunately, we lost him.” It would be recalled that Majek had appealed for financial support in order to attend to crippling heart infection which requires him to undergo surgery a few months ago.

