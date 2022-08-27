News

Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan, tasks antigraft units on fight against corruption

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan has charged anti-graft units of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to consistently demonstrate unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption. This, she said was in view of the government’s resolve to strengthen transparency and accountability in the execution of government policies and functions.

Yemi-Esan, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Ahaji Yusuf Ibrahim Idris, made the call during the inauguration of a repositioned Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit in the OHCSF Thursday. According to a release by the Director of Communication in the office, M.A. Ahmed, Yemi-Esan said the fight against corruption remained the priority of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, while recognizing the strategic role of ACTUs in the MDAs.

She stressed that this was borne out of the government’s desire to change the narrative and make concerted efforts at identifying and closing existing gaps in the Anti-Corruption Initiative. Dr Yemi-Esan added that there was need for unwavering commitment and diligent pursuit of policies that seek to promote transparency, accountability, while discouraging, as well as sanctioning all forms of corrupt tendencies amongst civil servants.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office in her Office, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, recalled that following the return of democracy in 1999 and the consistent effort at promoting transparency and accountability in the conduct of government businesses, the Federal Government, through the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) directed the establishment of ACTUs in every MDA to provide the institutional framework required to combat corruption at the ministerial level.

 

