Head of Mexico's navy tests positive for COVID-19

The head of Mexico’s navy, Jose Rafael Ojeda, said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic and working from home as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to climb.
Ojeda is the latest high-ranking member of the Mexican government to test positive, reports Reuters.
Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle as well as Irma Erendira Sandoval, head of the public administration ministry, and Raquel Buenrostro, head of the tax administration service, all said they had been infected.
“I’m asymptomatic and will continue working from home following medical advice,” Ojeda wrote on his Twitter account.
Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 5,447 more cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 355 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 847,108 and the death toll to 86,059.

