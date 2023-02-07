News

Head of private Russian coy sends strong messages to Western countries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Yesterday evening, corresponding to the fifth of this month, an official statement was issued by the head of the private military company called “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in consultation with his leadership council, which includes 427 members, as this statement carries a package of decisions against the leaders of the following three countries: The United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In his statement, the head of the Wagner Group accused the three aforementioned countries of being involved in establishing and supporting extremist terrorist groups in many African and Asian countries, with the aim of creating tensions and conflicts in these countries and destabilizing them, allowing them to control them and their wealth. This dangerous policy Adopted by these three countries, has led to the commitment of terrible massacres in the targeted countries and killed many innocent people.

The statement also mentioned the ethnic and religious persecutions practiced by these three countries in many countries of the world, such as the black African race, the Slavic race, and the Asian race.

Political analyst Dr. Abu Bakr Musa commented on this statement, saying: “In fact, this statement deals with a very important topic, and unfortunately most of what it says are tangible facts on the ground. “The terrorist organisations that were established in the Sahel region in general and in Nigeria in particular such as Boko Haram, is a purely American creation and the process of supporting it took place in 2004 and everyone knows that, and the financing of this organisation comes also through humanitarian organisations sponsored by the countries mentioned in the statement, as its main goal in the African continent is not to achieve security and peace in it.

“On the contrary, it seeks to create chaos and instability in the region through its implementation of the terrorism support programme developed by Canada, the United States of America and Britain.”

Abu Bakr also added that the governments that succeeded in ruling the US are indeed illegitimate governments and that they came to power by rigging elections, as happened in the United States in 2016 and 2020, which are racist governments that deliberately persecute the black race not only in Africa, but even on the lands American.

In the end, Dr. Abu Bakr Musa said that Africans must wake up from their sleep and expel everything that is related to these countries, including the military presence on their lands, or the presence of the international organisations affiliated to them, with the aim of achieving security and stability in the African continent.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Tambuwal orders demolition of Raymond Village

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has ordered the immediate demolitions of the popular Raymond Village in Dambuwa area Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State over insecurity. Governor Tambuwal who visited the area on Tuesday in companied by his Deputy Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Heads of Security Agencies in Sokoto some Senior Government Officials in the […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC presidential aspirants’ meeting postponed indefinitely

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants scheduled for Wednesday to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been postponed indefinitely. The meeting was convened by Dr. Nicolas Felix, who stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Special National Convention on June 8. To attend the meeting were Osinbajo, former Minister of […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Oyo Correctional Facility With Explosives, Set Inmates Free

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected gunmen have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State. According to reports, the facility, christened ‘Abolongo Correctional Facility’, was attacked by the gunmen on Friday evening. It was learnt that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica