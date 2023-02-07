Head of private Russian coy sends strong messages to Western countries

Yesterday evening, corresponding to the fifth of this month, an official statement was issued by the head of the private military company called “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in consultation with his leadership council, which includes 427 members, as this statement carries a package of decisions against the leaders of the following three countries: The United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In his statement, the head of the Wagner Group accused the three aforementioned countries of being involved in establishing and supporting extremist terrorist groups in many African and Asian countries, with the aim of creating tensions and conflicts in these countries and destabilizing them, allowing them to control them and their wealth. This dangerous policy Adopted by these three countries, has led to the commitment of terrible massacres in the targeted countries and killed many innocent people.

The statement also mentioned the ethnic and religious persecutions practiced by these three countries in many countries of the world, such as the black African race, the Slavic race, and the Asian race.

Political analyst Dr. Abu Bakr Musa commented on this statement, saying: “In fact, this statement deals with a very important topic, and unfortunately most of what it says are tangible facts on the ground. “The terrorist organisations that were established in the Sahel region in general and in Nigeria in particular such as Boko Haram, is a purely American creation and the process of supporting it took place in 2004 and everyone knows that, and the financing of this organisation comes also through humanitarian organisations sponsored by the countries mentioned in the statement, as its main goal in the African continent is not to achieve security and peace in it.

“On the contrary, it seeks to create chaos and instability in the region through its implementation of the terrorism support programme developed by Canada, the United States of America and Britain.”

Abu Bakr also added that the governments that succeeded in ruling the US are indeed illegitimate governments and that they came to power by rigging elections, as happened in the United States in 2016 and 2020, which are racist governments that deliberately persecute the black race not only in Africa, but even on the lands American.

In the end, Dr. Abu Bakr Musa said that Africans must wake up from their sleep and expel everything that is related to these countries, including the military presence on their lands, or the presence of the international organisations affiliated to them, with the aim of achieving security and stability in the African continent.

