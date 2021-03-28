News

Head of Service charges MDAs on proper procedure

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict compliance with service and establishment matters so that their organisation can stand the test of time.

 

She said agencies that do not have proper structures may eventually crumble because they may not be able to weather possible storms in the future. Dr. Yemi-Esan said this when she received on a courtesy call, the Chairman of Competition and Consumption Tribunal (CCPT), Hajia Saratu Shafi and the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC),

 

Mr. Babatunde Irukera in her office during the week. The HoSF urged the Commission to be prepared to defend its manpower position so as to have a solid structure from the start, adding that the organisation must stand firm and be strong.

 

Speaking earlier, the Vice- Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera said the Commission would appreciate the assistance of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on issues relating to organogram, recruitment, training and accommodation to enhance smooth take off

