Head of Service warns civil servants against partisan politics

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has warned federal civil servants to steer clear of partisan politics ahead of the 2023 general election. She cited provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), which she noted do not allow civil servants to engage in partisan politics.

Yemi-Esan made the clarification in a circular HCSF/479/11/19, dated May 5, 2022. According to her, the memo became necessary because her office was inundated with requests for clarification on the provision of the PSR vis-à-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to participation of civil servants in partisan politics. The circular subsequently noted that in the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of the civil service, all civil servants were strongly advised to be guided by the provisions of PSR and the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the Federation Minister of Justice on the subject.

 

