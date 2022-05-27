Headies 2022: Cheque blasts organisers, questions award credibility

Nigerian singer cum rapper, Akanbi Bamidele Brett, popularly known as Cheque, has taken a hit at The Headies for “failing to recognize my style of music”. The organisers of the award announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the Nigerian music award recently with Afrobeats superstars —Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Star— bagging multiple nominations. This year’s nominations are diverse with some new artistes like Portable — earning a nomination in the most coveted Best Street Hop— and Hand Magixx making the list for the first time.

In the most coveted Next Rated Award, the nominees include Ayra Starr, Bnxn, Lojay, Ruger and Zinoleesky. Organisers of the awards have also announced that a 2022 Bentley would be the star prize for the winner of the Next Rated category. M e a n – while, the ‘Zoom’ crooner’s name was obviously missing from the list as he wasn’t nominated in any category. In a tweet — shortly af-ter the announcement — the 27-year-old rapper expressed his displeasure with the award organisers, claiming he was overlooked in the hip-hop category.

Cheque, who is well known for adopting melody in his rap, also wondered why he wasn’t recognised in The Headies 2022 when other “melodic rappers like Lil Durk and Roddy Rich are idolized all over the world”. The singer added that despite the snub, he will continue to drop “hits” songs.

“Another year and the Headies fails to recognize my music in the rap category, while melodic rappers like Durk and Roddy are idolized in the rap scene worldwide,” he wrote. “That’s why Hip-hop has remained stagnant here but it’s calm. I will still be dropping hits even if I don’t get my flowers.” The 15th edition of the Headies will hold September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA, making it the first time it will hold outside Nigeria since its inception in 2006.

