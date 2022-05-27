Arts & Entertainments

Headies 2022: Cheque blasts organisers, questions award credibility

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian singer cum rapper, Akanbi Bamidele Brett, popularly known as Cheque, has taken a hit at The Headies for “failing to recognize my style of music”. The organisers of the award announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the Nigerian music award recently with Afrobeats superstars —Wizkid, Davido and Ayra Star— bagging multiple nominations. This year’s nominations are diverse with some new artistes like Portable — earning a nomination in the most coveted Best Street Hop— and Hand Magixx making the list for the first time.

In the most coveted Next Rated Award, the nominees include Ayra Starr, Bnxn, Lojay, Ruger and Zinoleesky. Organisers of the awards have also announced that a 2022 Bentley would be the star prize for the winner of the Next Rated category. M e a n – while, the ‘Zoom’ crooner’s name was obviously missing from the list as he wasn’t nominated in any category. In a tweet — shortly af-ter the announcement — the 27-year-old rapper expressed his displeasure with the award organisers, claiming he was overlooked in the hip-hop category.

Cheque, who is well known for adopting melody in his rap, also wondered why he wasn’t recognised in The Headies 2022 when other “melodic rappers like Lil Durk and Roddy Rich are idolized all over the world”. The singer added that despite the snub, he will continue to drop “hits” songs.

“Another year and the Headies fails to recognize my music in the rap category, while melodic rappers like Durk and Roddy are idolized in the rap scene worldwide,” he wrote. “That’s why Hip-hop has remained stagnant here but it’s calm. I will still be dropping hits even if I don’t get my flowers.” The 15th edition of the Headies will hold September 4, 2022, at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA, making it the first time it will hold outside Nigeria since its inception in 2006.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I poured hot water on him while he slept – Lady alleges

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Twitter user has caused an uproar after taken to the platform to brag about how she dealt with a man who broke her heart. According to the Twitter user @akuaateresa, who enumerated the steps taken at dealing with her now ex stated that she poured hot water on him while he was asleep. “I […]
Arts & Entertainments

How to achieve sustainable success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

While some deliberately undertake courses in universities in English Studies, Linguistics and event Literature to become writers, some others have natural talent and penchant for writing with the purpose of positively impacting the humanity. Catherine Enaohwo, an economist and financial expert, definitely belongs to the second category of writer who born to write to impact […]
Arts & Entertainments

The burgeoning hype-man business in Nigerian music industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At concerts, activations and liter- a l l y every other gathering where an artiste is needed to supply musical performance, if you are about that life, then chances are that you’ve seen a peppy and highly-spirited fellow providing support and ad-libbing for the performing artiste. That person is a hype-man. His duty is to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica