Business

Headline inflation to reach 18.77% in April –Analysts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

Ahead of the announcement of inflation figure by the National Bureau of Statistics next week, financial analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted that headline figure will hit 18.77 percent in April. According to Analysts, an increase of 0.6 percent is expected from from 18.17 percent in March to 18.77 percent in April. “Nigeria’s inflation has consistently defied the law of gravity – ‘what goes up must come down’. In April, we are estimating a further increase of 0.6% to 18.77%, after 19 months of consecutive increases,” FDC said. The debate on whether consumer price inflation is transient or persistent has been raging for months.

Many economists argue that inflation cannot be persistent in an economy that is operating below the natural rate of employment. While some policy makers have attributed the current surge in inflation to output shocks and supply chain disruptions due to insecurity, others are of the opinion that inflation in Nigeria is transient and largely driven by money supply saturation. We are of the view that when economic variables are transient for an extended period, it becomes persistent.

Insecurity – A cause or effect of high inflation?

FDC disclosed that economists attribute heightened insecurity to rising poverty and misery levels, noting that in Nigeria, the misery index, which is the summation of inflation and unemployment rates, increased to 51.47% from 34.54% in 2018. However, analysts have attributed the current spike in inflation to heightened insecurity due to supply chain disruptions.

“There has been a surge in the rate of kidnappings, banditry and hijacks, which is fast spreading to the South West and South East. This raises the question of whether a casual relationship exists between inflation and insecurity. The states with the highest inflation rates are predominantly in the North East, North West and North Central – Kogi (24.51%), Bauchi (22.24%) and Sokoto (20.7%),” they noted.

In the last few months, some analysts focused more on the impact of high powered money and FG borrowing from the CBN while others blame high inflation on the pass through effect of exchange rate on domestic prices. If insecurity challenges linger, Nigeria risks another major food crisis especially at a time when the country faces forex challenges. Food inflation is estimated to increase to 24% in April. According to FDC, all inflation sub-indices except for the monthon- month index are expected to follow a similar trend with the headline inflation as the monthly consumer price level is projected to slide by 0.03 percent to 1.53 percent (19.95% annualized) in April from 1.56 percent (20.40% annualized) in March. This is largely due to weak aggregate demand, resulting from reduced consumer disposable income.

Regional inflation

Nigeria’s inflation has consistently remained above the Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) average in the last five years. The country has the 7th highest inflation rate in Africa. It appears that the inflation trend across SSA region is beginning to decline. Three of the countries under our review reported lower inflation rates in April, partly due to a stronger currency and lower food prices. While the EIU expects inflation within the SSA region to fall to an average of 8.1% in 2021, Nigeria’s inflation is expected to witness an upward trend before tapering slightly towards the end of the year due to the harvest season and increased forex supply. Of the SSA countries under our review, only Zambia has increased its benchmark interest rate so far in 2021. It increased its policy rate by 50bps to 8.5 percent per annum at its February meeting to curb rising inflation. Nigeria could be forced to increase its monetary policy rate in Q2 as inflation continues to rise. This could however be constrained if the GDP numbers come out worse than expected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gain by N26bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained its positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage under value stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 48.3 basis points or 0.20 per cent to close at […]
Business

FBN General Insurance posts N7.31bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F BN General Insurance Ltd has disclosed that it wrote N7.31 billion premium for the 2019 financial year. This was disclosed during the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM).     While presenting the report during the virtual meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bode Opadokun, disclosed that the company witnessed […]
Business

Pay adequate attention to tourism, Bayelsa NUJ tells Govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council on Tuesday called on all the organs of government to pay adequate attention to the promotion of tourism and its development stating that its contributions to poverty reduction, efficiency and productivity cannot be overemphasized.   Inaugurating the state branch of the Travel Writers’ Corps in Yenagoa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica