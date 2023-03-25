Head’ll roll over stadium blackout, says minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has insisted that everyone involved in sabotaging the efforts of the ministry leading to the blackout at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday night must be dealt with, BSNSports.com. ng can report. It was a show of shame on Tuesday night when Super Eagles of Nigeria were forced to spend their last 20 minutes of a training session in total darkness.

This generated neg across the world. The three times African champions resumed training on Monday ahead of the top-of-the-table fixture first leg of 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja at 5:00pm on Friday which the Eagles lost 1-0. Monday, March 27, is fixed for the second leg at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau. Dare in a chat with BSN Sports on Thursday said he has demanded a detailed report on what led to national team training in the darkness, insisting that everyone involved in sabotaging the ministry’s efforts leading national embarrassment will be dealt with appropriately.

“I have asked for the detailed report on what happened leading to Super Eagles training in total darkness,” Dare said. “I gave them a deadline for the submission,” added. “That’s unacceptable. Those who are involved in such national embarrassment will not go scot-free. “In fact head must roll,” he concluded.

