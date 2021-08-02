Heads to roll in Anambra PDP, says Nwobu

The embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has said that some people within the party have been paid to collapse the party in the state. He said they were working hard to stop the party from having a candidate in the November 6 governorship election in the state. Nwobu, who addressed a news conference at the PDP secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the ‘political merchants’ and ‘paid agents’ also tried to destabilise the party through the courts, to sack his leadership. He, however, said that the recent appellate court ruling had put to rest the issue of the leadership of the PDP in Anambra State, while thanking the judiciary, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), party faithful and the entire people of Anambra, for standing by them.
Related Articles
2023 will determine North-South- West relationship, says Obasa
As the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor continues to gathered momentum, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Musdahiru Obasa, yesterday said the outcome of 2023 would determine the political alliance between the northern part of the country and the southwest region. The Speaker said Lagos and Agege environs remain resolute to remain […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PTF warns states against schools’ reopening
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned unprepared state governments against reopening of schools to avoid fatalities as experienced in some countries. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks yesterday at a briefing in Abuja, equally cautioned against fatigue in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Leadership crisis looms in PDP
…as seven national officers resign Secondus incompetent, says Nat’l Youth Leader Ude-Okoye’s position unfortunate –Secondus lSheathe your sword –Govs Party looking at grievances, says Ologbondiyan Barely four months to end of the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC) the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with leadership crisis. On Tuesday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)