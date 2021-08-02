Heads to roll in Anambra PDP, says Nwobu

The embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has said that some people within the party have been paid to collapse the party in the state. He said they were working hard to stop the party from having a candidate in the November 6 governorship election in the state. Nwobu, who addressed a news conference at the PDP secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the ‘political merchants’ and ‘paid agents’ also tried to destabilise the party through the courts, to sack his leadership. He, however, said that the recent appellate court ruling had put to rest the issue of the leadership of the PDP in Anambra State, while thanking the judiciary, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), party faithful and the entire people of Anambra, for standing by them.

