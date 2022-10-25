Headteachers laud governor’s impact on education

The Ogun State chapter of the Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON) has said that the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has impacted positively in the education sector, even as it commended him for the several steps and measures taken so far in the sector which portrayed him rightly as a teacher-friendly governor.

The branch Chairman, Mr. Basiru Olatunji Balogun, disclosed this in his office in Abeokuta during in a chat with journalists, where he noted that the 18-seater bus donated to the association by the governor during this year’s World Teachers’ Day ceremony, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, was an indication the welfare of teachers was paramount to the governor.

He, however, pointed out that teachers in the state had never had it so good when compared to the past administrations, saying the gesture had actually spurred teachers in the state to be up and doing in the commitment to their duties.

While saying that the state public primary and secondary schools are now major attractions to the general public, Balogun added: “Let me confirm that the governor has been rewarding teachers since the inception of his administration.

This reward system ranges from houses, cash gift to best school administrators, state pardon for the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), payment of all benefits, presentation of two bedroom bungalow to the teachers, as well as N2 million and N1.5 million to teachers that are most outstanding.

“Also, the provision of employment opportunity to the wife of late Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher in Odeda Local Government Area, who slumped and died while attending a welfare meeting involving members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun said that his administration had commenced the process of renovating over 956 classrooms across primary and secondary schools in the state; supply of 25,000 furniture to all public primary and secondary schools, while approval has been given for the commencement of Ogun Digitalised Multimedia Lesson Plan, where the teachers would be equipped with relevant resources for effective education delivery.

While appreciating the teachers for their dedication to duties and for being at the forefront of achieving his administration’s agenda in the education sector, Abiodun charged them to be more innovative and to embrace modern teaching methods, even as he assured them that their welfare would not be undermined.

Also, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, noted that the theme of this year’s celebration was in line with Governor Abiodun administration’s agenda to reposition the education sector for effectiveness and efficiency, saying that the state government was glad to identify with the teachers in celebrating the day.

On his part, the state Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Akeem Lasisi, commended the state government for abolishing all forms of levies in the public schools and urged the government to be ready to spend more money on education, while the allowance for teachers serving in the rural areas should be increased.

