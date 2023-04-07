Arts & Entertainments

Healing with Maria debuts on Africa Magic

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nigerian media personality and businesswoman, Maria Chike Benjamin, unfolds her independent interactive and highly engaging talk show, which will feature survivors of gender-based violence, child abuse, drug abuse and other issues, willing to share their personal journey to healing and wholeness, through their own stories on Healing with Maria.

The new talk show will debut on April 16 on Africa Magic Family and Urban. Hosted by Maria, it will feature a live studio audience, and guests, who have experienced any form of violence or abuse, and have taken steps towards healing and recovery, providing a safe space to connect. Through candid interviews, guests will share their stories of resilience and strength, and offer insights into the healing process.

Not only will the show feature expert advice and resources to help survivors on their journey to recovery, it is a timely addition to the media landscape, given the ongoing crisis of gender- based violence, child molestation, harassment and drug abuse. In her own words, show host, Maria, believes that by providing a safe space for survivors to tell their stories, the show aims to raise awareness of the issue and to inspire others to take action towards ending all forms of violence. “I have seen firsthand the power of storytelling in helping survivors heal. I hope that this show will provide a platform for survivors to share their stories, and that it will inspire others to take action towards creating a safer, more just world for everyone.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Aisha Lawal dismisses death rumours after viral facebook post

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Popular Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, was not in the best of moods recently after claims of her death started to make the rounds on social media. The movie star’s attention was brought to a Facebook post that had gone viral. In the post, Lawal and her child’s photos were used on an obituary post with […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo debunks claim she’s worth $500,000

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has debunked a claim that she is worth up to $500,000. In a now-viral TikTok video, the movie star was listed among the top six richest Yoruba actresses in Nollywood. The list also included heavyweight actresses like Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele. The report claimed the […]

Leave a Reply