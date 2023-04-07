Healing with Maria debuts on Africa Magic

Nigerian media personality and businesswoman, Maria Chike Benjamin, unfolds her independent interactive and highly engaging talk show, which will feature survivors of gender-based violence, child abuse, drug abuse and other issues, willing to share their personal journey to healing and wholeness, through their own stories on Healing with Maria.

The new talk show will debut on April 16 on Africa Magic Family and Urban. Hosted by Maria, it will feature a live studio audience, and guests, who have experienced any form of violence or abuse, and have taken steps towards healing and recovery, providing a safe space to connect. Through candid interviews, guests will share their stories of resilience and strength, and offer insights into the healing process.

Not only will the show feature expert advice and resources to help survivors on their journey to recovery, it is a timely addition to the media landscape, given the ongoing crisis of gender- based violence, child molestation, harassment and drug abuse. In her own words, show host, Maria, believes that by providing a safe space for survivors to tell their stories, the show aims to raise awareness of the issue and to inspire others to take action towards ending all forms of violence. “I have seen firsthand the power of storytelling in helping survivors heal. I hope that this show will provide a platform for survivors to share their stories, and that it will inspire others to take action towards creating a safer, more just world for everyone.”

