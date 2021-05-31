Health advocate missing in Lagos

A Lagos-based health advocate, Mr. Abati Samuel Ayoola, is reportedly missing. Ayoola’s disappearance reportedly came on the heels of alleged frequent attacks on his apartment.

A source said his apartment was recently attacked by gunmen. During the last invasion, Ayoola’s wife and daughter reportedly sustained injuries.

The wife is said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital as a result of the attack.

It was alleged that the hoodlums had “been sending spies for tracking purpose, but prior to this latest attack, a note of warning was sent to the wife, with a threat that her husband will be brought down”.

The matter was reported at Adekunle Police Station before the recent attack on May 4. On June 9, 2019, an attack was reportedly launched on Ayoola’s apartment by gunmen, who forcibly entered his apartment.

The daily routine engagements of Ayoola, an HIV advocate, are said to be on advocacy for the lessprivileged.

Like this: Like Loading...