Health: Centre recommends Gov Yahaya Bello for Nobel Prize

Governor Yahaya Bello has been put forward for next year’s Nobel Prize.

The Centre for Peace and Justice in Africa recommended the governor for his “groundbreaking feat in healthcare”.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded “to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”.

And in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Ifure Ifure, the centre said Bello has bucked the trend with health infrastructures uncommon in Africa.

Ifure listed the Reference Hospital Okene (RHO), Maimunat and Usman Yahaya Foundation Hospital, a community-based hospital in Ankpa and remodelling and re-equipping of 21 existing Primary Health Care Centres (one per Local Government) with solar-powered boreholes and electrification as part of the governor’s footprints.

He added that the Psychiatric Center in Lokoja, Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Ultra-modern General Hospital Badoko, in Ajaokuta, Ultra-Modern General hospital in Gegu Beki and Ultra-modern Clinical Center Isanly, in Yagba are others.

” In particular, the Reference Hospital is one of a kind. It is no longer news that Governor Bello built this state-of-the-art facility in Kogi to end the trend of medical tourism. But he didn’t stop there. The governor has continued to cram the hospital with world-class equipment,”he said.

“For example, the 1.5T MRI Scanners designed by GE Health is the first to be installed in Africa. The device examines organs, tissues and the skeletal system, producing high-resolution images of the inside of the body that help diagnose a variety of problems.

“Our findings reveal that the MRI scanner installed in Kogi is the second in the world manufactured and installed by GE and first in Africa. This is an absolute phenomenon considering the state’s low internally generated revenue.

” Governor Bello is reputed as the best governor in security. This has somewhat overshadowed his achievements in other critical areas such as healthcare.

“With the Bello Cares initiative, citizens now enjoy free medical care in the state – the first of its kind in the country. Pregnant women, children under the age of five, people with disabilities and persons above the age of 65 are currently enjoying free healthcare services.

” We are, therefore, using this medium fo recommend Governor Bello for this international recognition to motivate other African leaders to invest more in healthcare. This will also lead to better lives for Africans.”

 

