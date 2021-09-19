News

Health Commissioner Lay Foundation Stone for Lions Club Multi-Million Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre of Excellence in General Hospital Ogoja

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has laid the foundation stone for the construction of an ultra-modern Diabetes Screening/Treatment Centre, at the General Hospital, Ogoja, in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state which is been donated by Lion Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi led Lions Club International, District 404 A2.

Dr. Edu, during the ground-breaking ceremony, stated that the General Hospital Ogoja under her watch has become a center of Excellence with several specialties to cater to the needs of persons in the Northern senatorial district and beyond. The state Health commissioner said Diabetes has the highest prevalence in the south-south region of Nigeria which includes Cross River state and 50 percent of persons living with diabetes are still undiagnosed. Persons living with diabetes are more likely to die from COVID 19 as compared to the General population, this is why the State government is collaborating with Lions Club to ensure that Diabetes prevention is given maximum and proper attention, as well as treatment, social support, nutritional support, and management. She said the project will be given adequate support to secure the lives of diabetes patients in Northern Cross River State.

“The State Government is highly impressed with what the Lions Club International, District 404 A2 Nigeria, is doing at Ogoja. The edifice when completed will also service neighboring states like Benue, Ebonyi and as such strengthen the State Medical Tourism; she said.

Edu said, “The intervention of Lion’s Club aligns with the administration of Governor Ben Ayade’s vision of prolonging the life expectancies of people of the state. Our vision is to provide quality health care and to make it accessible and affordable.

In her remarks, the District Governor of Lions District 404 A2, Lion Lady Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi, PMJF, NLCF, stated that the need to improve the quality of life of the people informed the construction of the project.

She said, “This event is particularly significant because it marks the beginning of a new phase in the history of Lions Club International, District 404A2, Nigeria.

“I salute every Lion leader and stakeholder here present to witness the beauty of service towards improving our communities and humanity. “Studies have shown that on average, 40 people die every day from diabetes-related ailments in Nigeria.

“This informed the need for this facility, which will cater for the health needs of those in surrounding communities while providing a point of care for screening and treatment to help avert the looming numbers of fatalities from Diabetes recorded nationwide.

She submitted that diabetes is a deadly disease with high prevalence in Nigeria and quick in reducing the lifespan of the people.

“We have provisions for those who have been diagnosed. We will be treating patients, we will be making referrers in some cases that can’t be handled. “We will also be monitoring the progress of people that have been diagnosed with diabetes,” she said.
The DG SPHCDA Dr. Janet Ekpenyong who accompanied the Commissioner as well as the Chiefs praised the commitment of the Lions Club to meeting needs in society. The promised full support to the project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Loans: Apologise to Nigerians, Atiku tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar wants President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for trading the nation’s sovereignty for foreign loans. Atiku, in a statement by his media office, noted that the nation’s foreign loan rose from $7.02 billion when APC-led Federal Government took over power on May 29, 2015, […]
News

18 die after truck crashes into bus in India

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 18 migrant workers died after a truck crashed into their bus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Their 1,300km-long (800 miles) journey from Haryana to their home state of Bihar was cut short when the bus broke down in Barabanki district. Some of the workers were still in the bus […]
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: TENSION as 1.72m voters decide APC, PDP, OTHERS’ FATE

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

• All eyes on us, we can’t afford to fail –INEC chairman • Our govs’ lives in danger –PDP • NSCDC deploys more men Amid tension and palpable fears, many people in Edo State will today file out to exercise their franchise, in an election that is tension soaked. Fears have gripped many voters, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica