Health financing: Ogun inaugurates technical working group

As part of measures to ensure that residents have access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services, Ogun State Government has inaugurated a Technical Working Group for Health financing in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker during the inauguration at a Stakeholders’ Workshop on Sustainable Financing for Health, organised by the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and USAID TB-LON 3 Project in Abeokuta, said every citizen should have access to qualitative healthcare without having to pay out-of-pocket. Coker said despite the setbacks that have hindered the take-off of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the State over the years, the present administration is prepared to ensure that people living in rural areas get affordable basic health care, through its health insurance scheme.

The commissioner insisted that every individual and community in the state must enjoy quality health care without suffering any financial hardship. She said for the state to develop socially and economically, the state must embrace the UHC. “About 70 per cent of our residents in Ogun are rural dwellers. Many of these people for many years lacked access to good healthcare. But our administration is passionate about reaching these people. And that is the goal of UHC.

“Through UHC we would be able to eliminate inequality in accessing basic healthcare services and invariably, bring about reduction in poor health outcomes. It will bequeath to our people good health and make our children competitive globally,” she said.

The Commissioner said it was important for all stakeholders to appraise the current state of health financing in the state, expressing optimism that the newly inaugurated Technical Working Group would fashion out innovative ways for sustainable health financing.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, urged all stakeholders to scale up advocacy efforts to government and Labour Unions, as a means of ensuring that everyone enjoys efficient healthcare services. On his part, the Project Director, TB LON 3 Project, Dr. Gafar Alawode, expressed delight that Ogun State has put in place a Technical Working Group for health financing, saying it would put the state on the right path to actualise UHC.

