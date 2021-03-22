Health funds: Niger, NGO to develop accountability framework

As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery services in Niger State, the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, has developed an accountability framework to support the implementation process of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in the state.

The fund according to the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, would be implemented through three gateways; 50 per cent for Niger State Contributory Health Scheme (NiCare), 45 per cent went to Niger State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, five per cent went to Niger State Emergency Management and Treatment Committee.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend in Minna, Executive Director NPHCDA, who was represented by Dr. Inuwa Junaidu, congratulated the White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria for the commitment and painstaking process of developing the accountability framework.

