Health hazard looms as Lagos residents turn streets to dumps

As the world is tackling the deadly COVID-19 virus, which despites the vaccines and treatment, continues to claim more lives by the day with its resultant impacts on families and the economies, cholera another disease is also hitting hard in some parts of the country claiming over five hundred lives in the last few months.

With all these health challenges confronting the country, one would have thought that residents in a mega city like Lagos State will take extra measures to ensure that their communities are cleaner but this is not the case investigation has revealed .

While there have been advocacy to keep a clean environment, wear face mask, wash hands and sanitise regularly, residents in Aboru and Iyana Ipaja communities in Lagos State are living with refuse as they have turned their streets to dump sites where all manners of refuse ranging from decayed food, broken down furniture , kitchen wastes, used baby diapers among others like nylons and sachet packages , rotten foods, cans, and even feaces wrapped in polythene bags liter the streets where children, young persons and the elderly ply daily to their various destinations. Some of the streets where the residents notoriously dump refuse include Awotunde , Jejeniwa, Olaogun , Raji Rasaki, Agboru road among others.

A visit by our correspondents to these streets revealed that the residents are oblivious of the health implications in such filthy environment while others who cannot stand the sight of the daily surging refuse are relocating .

Findings show that this bad attitude of dumping refuse on the streets by the residents increases during the rainy season as they exploit the occasion of any rain fall to throw away their refuse so that the rain water will move it to another destination far away from their homes but sadly, these refuse get stacked on the streets and the entrance to the streets as they are not washed away as expected.

The entrance to the Awotunde street is the worst hit by the stranded refuse as occupants of the street have to navigate their way walking on the refuse in order to get in and out of their houses.

Those badly affected are the occupants of house numbers 1 to 5 who have these refuse laying directly in front of their apartments which are not only eyesores but hazardous to them especially their children.

While speaking on the issue of dumping of refuse on the streets, a landlady on Awotunde street ,Mrs. Ogunde blamed the bad roads in the community for the attitude.

She said “ You can see for yourself that the streets are very bad. No good roads so the Lagos State Waste Management Authority LAWMA and the private waste disposal agencies cannot access the streets to collect waste due to the very bad roads.

Awotunde street where my house is located is the worst street. Cars , motorcycle and bicycles cannot ply the street at all. Walking on the street is a big challenge and because of the bad streets, the houses do not have waste bins so what that means is that we dispose their refuse on the streets for rain water to take them away.

These refuse sadly end up in front of houses and litter everywhere causing a filthy environment”.

A resident who identified himself as Mr. Samson who recently moved to the area said he regrets moving in. “A colleague of mine told me she lives in the community.

She helped me to get an agent and when I went to inspect the house, it was during the dry season. At that time , I did not asked the relevant questions since I was okay with the apartment.

However, when the rains started, I got another view of the house. I came out after a night rain and saw everywhere littered with waste. It was a horrible sight.

At that time, I called my colleague to complain and she said that’s how the area is. I was very sad that she could encouraged me to live in such a place. She started assuring me that the rain will move the waste away so I shouldn’t be too bothered. Whenever I go out and come in contact and see the waste everywhere, I feel bad and want to relocate immediately.

The stench is horrible and I have been going out everyday with facemask . I pray that I get money soon so I can relocate as I do not plan to stay a year in the area till when the rent expires. I am looking for money desperately and soon I don’t care how much I lost , I will move out from the community very soon”.

Another landlord who simply identified himself as Alhaji said the bad road network in the streets and community is affecting rent and sale of houses in the area. “ When you build a house, you expect that it will appreciate in monetary value but this is not the case.

Rent is very low, prices of house is low due to the bad roads. An apartment that normally should be rented for N500,000 will be rented for N300,000 so that the houses can get tenants. Same with the sales of property.

It is sad that our tenants rent houses and end up leaving , some get angry and not want to pay for the second year due to bad roads and filthy streets . Government should do the needful and repair the streets and the roads destroyed by flooding.

They should find a lasting solution to the flood in the area. A lot of the roads have gullies, big pot holes due to flooding. We have tried on our part to sandfill the roads but these short time measures are not helping at all as the sand get washed off the streets and replaced with residents’ refuse littered everywhere”.

Another resident Mrs. Janet Abiola said she dreads going out on the streets. “ I do not allow my children to play on the streets as I myself dreads going out to see refuse everywhere. I ensure that I get everything I need so that I don’t have to go out on the streets all the time. Obviously, the streets are dump sites and this is not good for health.

There was a day a dead cat was washed into the front of our apartment. The stench was unbearable alongside other refuse laying in front everywhere. If I have savings, I would have moved but I and my husband are planning to relocate soon.

We made a huge mistake coming to live here and by the grace of God we will soon move out”. With all these challenges in a mega city like Lagos state, the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 4th said its administration launched 102 brand new compact trucks for waste management in the state adding that with the laudable event, litter is history in Lagos. “

We unveiled new equipments which will enable the Lagos State Waste Management Authority LAWMA to effectively fulfil its mandate. We commissioned 102 units of brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 units of double dino waste bins to reduce turn –around time in waste evacuation within the metropolis, thereby achieving a cleaner and healthier environment”.

He added that ‘,These assets which comprises 30 units of 12 –cubic metre trucks, 60 units of 24-cubic meter trucks and 12 hook loaders , will be complementing over 850 PSP compactor trucks to enhance service deliveries in underserved communities across the state.

This landmark event is a testament of our administration’s determination to secure the public and environmental health of the state, as well as improve the aesthetic value of our environment, inline with the Health and Environment pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. It also represents one of the largest singular investments ever, in waste waste management sector in Lagos”

He added that in the same vein, “We formally launched a mobile app called ‘’ citi- Monitor, which would monitor and report environmental infrastructures, including indiscriminate dumping of refuse within the metropolis.

We are confident that the addition of these new assets to existing ones will quickly bring about visible improvements in waste evacuation, and reduce the incidence of black spots that bring that blight our roads and clogs our drainage”

While reacting to the government’s move in ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment in the state, another resident Mr. Gabriel Olumide said “

The government has good plans but this should be reflected on our streets. We need government to come to our community and see the bad streets, roads and environment the people are living.

That way, they can implement their plans. Words must be matched with action. All these things the governor talked about should be brought to our door steps. We want to see and experience government attention to the environment as they claimed”.

