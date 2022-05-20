News

Health Insurance Bill: Nigerians’ll have easy access –Buhari’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly to the President, Umar El-Yakub, yesterday said the signing into law of the National Health Insurance Authority Bill would provide financial access to quality healthcare for Nigerians. El-Yakub, disclosed this in Abuja while reacting to President Buhari’s assent to the bill.

He said: “Today, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the National Health Insurance Authority Bill, 2022 recently passed by the National Assembly, this Act makes health insurance mandatory in Nigeria. Indeed this is a milestone legislation and legacy achievement for his administration. “This Act repeals the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap. N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the National Health Insurance Authority Act, to ensure an effective implementation of a national health insurance policy that ensures the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria.”

 

