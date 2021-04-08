Health insurance, key to curb pneumonia, says ‘Save The Children’

Efforts to curb pneumonia infection and deaths in the country received a boost recently when ‘Save The Children,’ an international non-governmental organisation collaborated with the Lagos State Accountability Mechanisms (LASAM) to improve maternal, child health and nutrition services.

The pneumonia reduction activity, tagged the ‘INPIRING Project’ is currently being implemented by Save The Children with funding support from GlaxoSmith Klime (GSK). However, to achieve better visibility and rapid implementation of the project, the partnership between Save The Children and LASAM was proposed to facilitate the project. ‘INPIRING Project,’ an acronym for Integrated Sustainable Pneumonia And Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria, is currently being implemented in two local governments in the country: Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State and Kiyawa Local Governmement in Jigawa State. Sadly, pneumonia which Save The Children is tackling, is a killer disease. Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that is most commonly caused by viruses or bacteria.

It can cause mild to lifethreatening illness. At a meeting with LASAM On Maternal Newborn and Child Health to Support Advocacy Activities On ‘INPIRING Project,’, organised by Save The Children in Lagos recently, the Health Financing And Advocacy Specialist for the ‘INPIRING Project’ at the Save The Children International, Folake Kuti highlighted that the partner ship between Save The Children International and LASAM was a platform that is very strategic to the advocacy efforts of Save The Children “and the success of our project in Lagos State because LASAM consists of ministry officials including officials that can make our voices to be heard and for the government to listen to us.” Speaking further, she disclosed that the ‘INPIRING Project’ has three outcomes “and we have really met on the advocacy aspect today. We also have the clinical aspect, which has to do with what is happening in health facilities in terms of services, equipment, building the capacity of health workers, supplying commodities and equipment for improved response to childhood pneumonia in Lagos State. According to her, Save The Children has supported and trained over 50 health workers from both public and private sector on oxygen therapy on childhood pneumonia in Ikorodu.

“We have purchased some oxygen equipment like pulse oximeter and oxygen concentrators that we are going to donate to the Lagos State Government; these would be distributed to private clinics in Ikorodu,just to help the government for reduction in child morbidity and mortality.” Kuti noted that it is not only children that are suffering from pneumonia alone that need oxygen. “Although, a lot of people also need oxygen, some health officials don’t know the concentration level of oxygen. They don’t know whether a particular child needs oxygen or not.

“That is why we are training them on the use of pulse oximeter. We are also supplying them with this equipment. We train them and also give them materials to work with; these are part of the ‘INSPIRING Project’.” According to Kuti, the third aspect of the ‘INSPIRING Project’ is the community aspect, which involves meeting with community people in Ikorodu to sensitise them about childhood pneumonia and more so importantly for people to key into the Lagos State health insurance scheme because out-of-pocket payment is part of the reason why health seeking behaviour is very poor. However, she reasoned: “When somebody knows that if I carry this child to the hospital I don’t need to go and be looking for money because insurance will cover the cost of treatment it will help people to seek help early.”

