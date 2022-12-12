‘Health insurance records significant growth in FCT’

The Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) said that the scheme had recorded significant success in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Director, FHIS, Dr Ahmed Danfulani, said this at the Annual General Meeting and Scientific conference of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), FCT chapter in Abuja on Thursday. Danfulani, delivering a lecture on the National Health Insurance Authority Act, stated that the FHIS had recorded much success in capturing Nigerians from the formal and informal sector. According to him, the organisation has been able to cover majority of the FCT staff and those of the six area council who are from the formal sector. He said that FHIS had also gone into registration and coverage of small group of people and companies who are from the informal sector in the health insurance scheme of the FCT. He said the target of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund was to ensure that 24,000 lives benefit from the scheme, adding,” the agency is almost getting to the target”. Mr Emmanuel Musa, Chairman, MDCAN, FCT administration, appreciated all members of the association, particularly the annual general meeting planning committee for putting in their best to see the light of the event. Musa said that the present executive of MDCAN FCT had been able to give the association a voice, and made those in charge of the FCT administration to reckon with it.

