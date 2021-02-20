News Top Stories

Health insurance: We need N3 trn to cover Nigerians –NHIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) management has said with N3 trillion, about 200 million Nigerians would be able to have access to health insurance. The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, who made this known during a meeting with the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Buki Ponle, in Abuja, said one third of the nation’s budget should be set aside annually for Nigerians’ health insurance cover. According to him, with sufficient funds in the health insurance pool, the scheme would be able to expand its benefit package to include medical conditions such as cancer which was currently excluded.

While noting that the establishment of a Catastrophic Fund was being planned to specifically address terminal ailments, he said there were ongoing processes to expand insurance coverage to all segments of society including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He noted that the processes for the NYSC members have been finalized and coverage would commence with the release of funds by the government for that purpose, adding that plans to extend health insurance cover to the elderly and retirees have reached advanced stage. Sambo, who further acknowledged the challenges of drug dispensing within the health insurance system, expressed the optimism that NHIS’ collaboration with drug manufacturers, effect direct supplies to hospitals, will ensure affordability and availability.

While emphasizing the importance of an efficient system where stakeholders observed laid down rules, the healthcare financing expert disclosed that the debt reconciliation exercise directed by the Scheme between HMOs and HCPs yielded the paying back of N2billion to hospitals. He added that complaints from facilities about payments have dropped significantly, stressing that the reforms initiated under his watch had brought stability to the Scheme and was rapidly steering it towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Osun reopens hotels, relaxation centres, others

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

Osun State government yesterday reopened hotels and other categories of relaxation centres across the state five months after lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Governor and Chairman state technical committee on COVID-19, Mr. Benedict Alabi who made the announcement after a meeting with stakeholders in the industry at Abere, Osogbo said the […]
News

Stand tall, don’t be distracted, university don urges troops

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian military has been urged to remain focused and not get distracted in its prosecution of the war against terrorism, banditry and other criminal vices in the country.  This call came from Dr Thomas Uzah, a security expert and head of mass communication department, Kwararafa University Wukari in reaction to the International Criminal Court’s preliminary report.  […]
News

Domkat Bali fought for peace, unity of Nigeria, says Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has described Late Gen Domkat Bali as hero who fought for the Peace, unity, sovereignty, growth and development of Nigeria while alive.   The NCPC boss said Bali has left an irreplaceable vacuum having […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica