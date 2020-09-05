News

Health insurance’ll boost life expectancy, economy, says Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday launched a state-wide health insurance scheme for residents of the state, saying the initiative would boost life expectancy and help the economy. AbdulRazaq said 10,000 indigents were covered in the first phase of the insurance that is 100 percent free for the vulnerable while the state works onboard premium-paying persons in the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The 10,000 were captured in a statewide pilot registration of indigents for the scheme in March.

AbdulRazaq said the launch was another major step in his administration’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and called on residents to take full advantage of the scheme. He said: “A major agenda of this administration is to ensure that Kwara State ticks all the right boxes and achieves the SDGs by 2030.

This is beyond empty slogans. “Yesterday, we began the disbursement of Owo Isowo to 21,623 petty traders under our social investment programme. “I specifically commend the leadership of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency for seeing this through. We are also proud as an administration to have made the necessary investments in that regard.”

Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo- Winter, said the launch at a time of global health emergency and dwindling resources underscore the governor’s commitment to offering the people the most basic health services. She said: “The launch of the scheme today provides one of the most sustainable and long term solutions to addressing our existing and future health challenges.”

