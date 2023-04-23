Health management: Cranium seminar highlights benefits of digital care delivery

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi has affirmed that digital care delivery was the way to go as it would help service providers gather large amounts of information in a pool and make them available with minimal stress while improving the services rendered to Lagosians.

He disclosed this at a three day seminar organised by Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa area of Lagos State from Tuesday, April 18 to 20.

This development follows the digitalisation of the world in various sectors; the health sector similarly joined the trend by introducing the electronic health recording system.

According to Abayomi who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, the pooled data “can be used for policy and decision making as well as the diversion of scarce resources to the right locations. During Covid-19 we used a lot of real time data and it was an example of how modern technology and real time data was able to influence the manner in which we handled Covid-19 here in Lagos State.

“Real time data is very key to make your decisions and divert attention to where it is needed and so that whole concept has taught us that we need to apply that to the entire spectrum of health management in Lagos State.”

In addition, Abayomi spoke on the importance of having a pool of information which the e-recording system had made available and how it helped them to know where to invest in the right aspects.

“Healthcare data is considered to be sensitive personal data and there you need to go through a process of being certified compliant by the national agencies and authorities that regulate the interconnection such that we are managing data in a safe way and people who are not authorised to have that data do not get access to that data. That requires a lot of understanding of data protection and infrastructure required to make sure that data is safe and that when we have your data as a patient in Lagos, that you trust us to be able to hold on to that data to make it only accessible to people that need it, when they need it for your care and nothing else.

“To be in a system where you are collection patients data, you need to have those things in place where the data is safe, the right regulatory and governance requirements and then the technology that moves that data round so that our healthcare providers have access to your data when you are sitting in front of a healthcare provider in a protected way such that it improves patient care delivery, reduces waste and loss and generates that data and analytics on a daily basis for the policy and management arms of Lagos,” he concluded.

Also, present at the event was the Co-founder and Current Board Chairman of Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited, Eng. Kunle Adesida, who spoke on the reason for the seminar, saying there was the need to make the world see the need to go digital in healthcare delivery.

He said, “Covid-19 has made us see that there is a need to go digital in the way we give care to patients especially in remote areas. This is useful when we talk about pregnant women. We have recorded so many maternal deaths. I was engaged in a study in 2018 sponsored by Bill Gates at the University of British Columbia and we were able to see that many women die for lack of care and it is because they cannot access healthcare.

“What Cranium has come to do is to bridge the gap between people in remote locations and healthcare. That is why it is now a non-negotiable order that every healthcare stakeholder must go digital because it will help their patients have direct access to clinicians and help clinicians reduce their burden in the sense that artificial intelligence helps them clerk their patients, supports them and suggests procedures to them and then they are able to narrow down on the diagnosis they are monitoring,” Adesida said.