News

Health Ministry presents 2020 scorecard

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

 

As part of efforts to ensure Nigeria attains Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, the National Assembly has moved the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to statutory transfer as captured in the 2020 budget.

 

 

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, made the disclosure at the Ministerial Health Sector Media Engagement with the theme, ‘President Buhari’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda; the Path to Universal Health Coverage, and unveiling of the revised implementation guideline for the BHCPF yesterday in Abuja.

 

This came as the Ministry of Health and the agencies under it, presented its 2020 scorecard which captured the successes and challenges in the sector.

 

Oloriegbe, who explained that the move would ensure allocations to the sector no longer suffer deductions or epileptic releases, said whatever was allocated to the sector would henceforth be released in full. He further revealed ongoing plans to increase the statutory fund of 1 per cent of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), to 2 per cent, as was obtainable in the education sector through the Universal Basic Education.

 

In his words: “As part of our oversight function at the 9th Assembly, when we came in, we met a manual but we looked at the manual because we received complains and petitions from Nigerians.

 

“Part of our responsibilities is oversight. Through that, we commissioned a study to look at the existing manual particularly to see how it aligns with the Act and how it will align with our national strategies and national vision.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Factional Speaker emerges for Edo Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hon. Victor Edoror from Esan Central State Constituency has emerged the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly. The development comes on a day policemen took over the Assembly complex. According to available information, Edoror emerged after the inauguration of 14 state lawmakers loyal to a former Governor of the state and former […]
News

US reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally. The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the global […]
News

El-Rufai sets free 25 prisoners in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday set free 25 prisoners in Kaduna in commemoration of the Independence day celebration of the country. At least 10 other inmates had their prison sentences reduced based on the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy in the state. This was as the governor advised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: