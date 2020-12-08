Health Ministry presents 2020 scorecard

As part of efforts to ensure Nigeria attains Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, the National Assembly has moved the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to statutory transfer as captured in the 2020 budget.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, made the disclosure at the Ministerial Health Sector Media Engagement with the theme, ‘President Buhari’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda; the Path to Universal Health Coverage, and unveiling of the revised implementation guideline for the BHCPF yesterday in Abuja.

This came as the Ministry of Health and the agencies under it, presented its 2020 scorecard which captured the successes and challenges in the sector.

Oloriegbe, who explained that the move would ensure allocations to the sector no longer suffer deductions or epileptic releases, said whatever was allocated to the sector would henceforth be released in full. He further revealed ongoing plans to increase the statutory fund of 1 per cent of the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), to 2 per cent, as was obtainable in the education sector through the Universal Basic Education.

In his words: “As part of our oversight function at the 9th Assembly, when we came in, we met a manual but we looked at the manual because we received complains and petitions from Nigerians.

“Part of our responsibilities is oversight. Through that, we commissioned a study to look at the existing manual particularly to see how it aligns with the Act and how it will align with our national strategies and national vision.

