Health Scheme: Sanwo-Olu pays 75% of annual premium for public servants

Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu-led administration has paid 75% of the annual premium for public servants to access through “Ilera Eko scheme.” Okunola said that the payment, which was effective from June 1, 2021, showed the commitment of the present administration to staff welfare, urging public servants to ‘spread the good news’ to their neighbours, personal staff, community development associations, schools and organisations, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Customer Appreciation Week organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of ILERA EKO healthcare plan, Muri-Okunola, applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr. Olufemi Hamzat and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for their commitment and contributions to the success of the Lagos State Health Scheme, Ilera Eko.He said:”With just N8,500 annually, an individual can access good and quality healthcare, while with N40,000 annually, a family of six consisting of the father, mother and four children below 23 years can also access care in any hospital of their choice under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS)”.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Ore Finnih appreciated that health is one of the integral components of T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, adding that the health component of the agenda is anchored on the premise of the Lagos State Health Scheme designed to ensure that every resident has quality, equitable and affordable healthcare.

