Health Sector: Nurses demand involvement as policy decision-makers

Disturbed by the low level of recognition accorded its profession, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has called on the Ministry of Health to involve nurses and midwives in its policies and decision making processes. President of NANNM, Comrade Michael Nnachi who spoke during the association’s 2022 International Nurses/ Midwives Week and Scientific Session, with the theme: ‘Nurses, A Voice To Lead: Invest In Nurses And Respect Rights To Secure A Global Future,’ regretted the professionals in nursing were not being accorded the needed respect and value.

The association amongst other requests, have demanded this establishment of Department of Nursing Services to allow for expanded professional roles, regulation of migration of Nurses and Midwives to reduce brain drain, and provision of a decent work environment for quality service delivery. NANNM also called on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to release the 2018 withheld April/ May salaries as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as pronounced in December, 2021, and commence the implementation of hazard allowance as approved in December 2021 by Ministry of Labour and Employment He said: “Despite the commitment and sacrifices demonstrated by nurses and midwives, they are yet to be adequately compensated, recognised, valued, and respected, so as to be given the pride of place in the society. “Leadership in the health sector should be all inclusive to break the existing supremacy in the Nigerian Health Industry.” Other demands were: “Provide insurance coverage for Nurses and Midwives due to exposure to hazards.

The Ministry of Health can introduce an initiative of allowing management of facilities to replace retired nurses and midwives following retirement without waiting for waivers. “Invest in nursing workforce and consider special salary package for nurses (NSS) to address brain drain. Employ more nurses and midwives to improve the workforce so as to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality rates in the country.”

