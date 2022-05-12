Health

Health Sector: Nurses demand involvement as policy decision-makers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Disturbed by the low level of recognition accorded its profession, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has called on the Ministry of Health to involve nurses and midwives in its policies and decision making processes. President of NANNM, Comrade Michael Nnachi who spoke during the association’s 2022 International Nurses/ Midwives Week and Scientific Session, with the theme: ‘Nurses, A Voice To Lead: Invest In Nurses And Respect Rights To Secure A Global Future,’ regretted the professionals in nursing were not being accorded the needed respect and value.

The association amongst other requests, have demanded this establishment of Department of Nursing Services to allow for expanded professional roles, regulation of migration of Nurses and Midwives to reduce brain drain, and provision of a decent work environment for quality service delivery. NANNM also called on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to release the 2018 withheld April/ May salaries as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as pronounced in December, 2021, and commence the implementation of hazard allowance as approved in December 2021 by Ministry of Labour and Employment He said: “Despite the commitment and sacrifices demonstrated by nurses and midwives, they are yet to be adequately compensated, recognised, valued, and respected, so as to be given the pride of place in the society. “Leadership in the health sector should be all inclusive to break the existing supremacy in the Nigerian Health Industry.” Other demands were: “Provide insurance coverage for Nurses and Midwives due to exposure to hazards.

The Ministry of Health can introduce an initiative of allowing management of facilities to replace retired nurses and midwives following retirement without waiting for waivers. “Invest in nursing workforce and consider special salary package for nurses (NSS) to address brain drain. Employ more nurses and midwives to improve the workforce so as to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality rates in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Anxiety as Africa may become breeding ground for new variants

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

While more than 1.3 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, 83 per cent have gone to a handful of wealthy nations. Lowincome countries – of which many are in Africa – have received a mere 0.3 per cent. Experts fear that the current pace of vaccine procurement process by African countries may blight the […]
Health

We spend N.4m to treat one COVID-19 patient – El-Rufai

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on northern traditional rulers not to relent in spearheading the campaigns to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the region, stressing that the cost of treating COVID-19 patients is very expensive. The governor who made the call on Monday at the executive committee meeting of […]
Health

ACOMIN seeks increased funding to eradicate malaria

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has called for increased and deliberate funding for malaria interventions by states and local governments towards eradicating the scourge in Nigeria. The group also stressed the urgent need to recruit adequate staff to man primary healthcare centres across the country and procure necessary drugs at such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica