Health sector reform: Again, Osinbajo intervenes

The appointment of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the Health Reform Committee by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the demand by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for the vice president’s intervention before it will call off its over one-month strike, speak volumes of Nigerians’ trust in the nation’s number two man. MURITALA AYINLA reports

“If we get a strong commitment from the vice president, I can put myself on the line, I can take it to the national executive of the association, if we get that (commitment) from the vice president, we can do anything to call-off the strike the vice president can be trusted. We can believe him,” Those were the words of the National President of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Osakhuesuyi Uyilawa, when he featured on a television programme. Uyilawa was reacting over the protracted resident doctors’ strike which began on August 2 and suspended on Monday October 4. The strike nearly grounded the nation’s health sector for exactly two months and two days even as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) threatened to join the strike in solidarity before it was eventually called off. Although the strike has been suspended and the doctors are back at work, the above is a typical and regular occurrence in Nigeria’s health sector. The sector is essentially known for provision of health care services to Nigerians irrespective of their locations within the territorial jurisdiction of Nigeria. Indeed, the health sector is on the concurrent legislative list which empowers the federal, the state and local governments to legislate on health matters. As such, the health care delivery services in Nigeria as well as the National Health Policy, aimed at addressing the provision of intensive, effective and efficient health care services to the people of Nigeria in order to allow them achieve laudable goals of health standard such that everyone will enjoy life at all levels of human endeavour. But today, the story is different; a good health care system is for the highest bidder just as the education and other critical sectors in the country. Perhaps due to ignorance, greed and corruption or reasons beyond human comprehension, Nigeria’s health sector has been left moribund even while the world is advancing technologically. Despite the fact that everyone is desirous of good health and ability of a nation to guarantee good health care delivery for its teeming population could be said to be a forerunner to the nation’s true independence and sovereignty, it is rather shameful that demand for foreign medical care seems to be in vogue in a nation that prides itself as the giant of Africa. This explains why the nation’s medical experts are leaving the country in droves and why the rich who have the wherewithal to seek first-class medical care jostle around the world in search of medical facilities, leaving poor Nigerians for the largely neglected and moribund health sector.

Perhaps, to change the ugly narrative and demonstrate his commitment to make positive changes in the health sector, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee with Vice President Osinbajo as chairman. The choice of Osinbajo as the chairman of the Committee was said to be a testimony of President Buhari’s trust and confidence in his vice, just like millions of citizens. The committee, which its constitution follows a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health, is expected to commence the development and implementation of Nigeria’s health reforms in collaboration with state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration. According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the committee was charged to undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the new programme. Members of the committee were drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly, the Nigeria Governors Forum among others. They include the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Minister of Health, Osagie Ohanire; Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Alex Okoh; a professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University College London, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar and the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Babatunde Irukera. Others are the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahaya; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Prof. Uche Amazigbo; Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adedamola Dada, Dr. Sani Aliyu, Prof. Nasiru Sambo, Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, Dr. Betta Edu, Mrs. Temi Marcella Awogboro, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq and Dr. Azubike Tagbo. The World Health Organization (WHO), Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are to serve as resource persons and play observer roles in the committee. In another clear testimony of Nigerians’ confidence in the Vice President Osinbajo, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) vowed not to call off its two-month industrial action without his intervention. NARD’s president, Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said the union would only call return to duty if it got a strong commitment from Prof. Osibanjo. Uyilawa declared strike action on July 30 at its National Executive Council meeting with the theme “The Nigerian doctor, an endangered species: grappling with a pandemic, poor workplace infrastructure and security threats.” Announcing that the action would begin on August 2 after a meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State, Uyilawa cited the failure of the federal government to implement agreements it entered into with the union 113 days after it suspended the previous strike. Uyilawa, who lamented over issues which led to the industrial action of the resident doctors, said that the union would only call return to duty if it got a strong commitment from Prof. Osibanjo. The strike, which began on August 2, grounded the nation’s health sector even as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) threatened to join in solidarity. According to him, the vice president can be trusted and he would be ready to convince the members to suspend the strike, if there are assurances from Prof. Osinbajo. Following the doctors’ insistence on his intervention based on integrity; the vice president finally intervened in the industrial action in a bid to find a lasting solution to the knotty and controversial issues. Almost 33 days after the commencement of the strike, Osinbajo reached out to the doctors in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis. The vice president had a zoom meeting with one of the officials of the doctors’ association, where issues relating to the strike were discussed. At the meeting, it was learnt that Osinbajo asked for details of the grievances of the striking doctors. Sources within the association said that the vice president’s led to the suspension of the two-month strike by the aggrieved doctors. There is no doubt that Nigerians have confidence in the nation’s number two man given his various intervention on a number of national issues. The vice president is known to be an ardent advocate of government working to ensure that the police force take the necessary administrative actions to reduce cases of brutality with the necessary political support of President Buhari. For instance, he was said to have met the Inspector-General of Police alongside the President, which led to the first presidential address during the #EndSARS protest in 2020. The VP’s intervention was also said to have influenced court verdicts of dismissed SARS officials over extra judicial killings. Senior Special Assistant to the President in the office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, welcomed the ruling that sentenced to death a SARS police corporal, Joseph Omotosho, and four others found guilty who all served with the now-defunct SARS unit over extra-judicial killings. Reacting to the ruling by the Benin High Court, Akande tweeted: ‘We welcome this important court ruling where five dismissed SARS officers were convicted and one already sentenced to death. We commend police authorities for earlier dismissing the convicts. We expect more of such because indeed justice is the first condition of humanity.”‘ Also harping on his intervention on the education sector, especially on the area of technology, the Chief Ex ecutive Officer of Jive Technologies, Omaghomi John, recentky called on the vice president to again intervene in the Nigerian tech sector. Omaghomi, who is revolutionising Nigeria’s education with his programme, Jive Schools Administrative Management Software (JSAMS), said the intervention of Prof. Osinbajo in the past has positively impacted the sector. On why he wants the vice president to help make Jive a nationwide programme, he said Prof. Osinbajo is an enabler of technology, education and innovation. His words: “We are well aware that the vice president is well versed and attracted to the empowerment of schools and teachers and the sudden change of facilities when it comes to technology. We would really like to meet the Prof Osinanjo to discuss extensively on the possibility on how to improve the educational sector through technology.” Also in order to prevent the nation from deep economic recession and save Nigerians from the worsening global economic crisis occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari appointed Osinbajo to head the committee to design economic sustainable plan that will not only cushion the effect of the pandemic-induced economic challenges but also help develop and appropriately position the nation’s economy through a home-grown solution to the nation’s financial crisis. It was also evident that Osinbajo’s leadership style depicts the positive change which the ruling All Progressive Congress promised Nigeria before coming to power. This was clearly demonstrated when President Buhari went on medical leave, his deputy took some far-reaching economic measures to prop up the country’s currency. In spite of the giant strides, the professor of Law never tries to hog the limelight. He maintains that he does not take any decision without first consulting his boss and getting his approval. His mediation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis over the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo State governorship election was also largely commendable. As Osinbajo’s intervention in the health sector has started yielding positive results with the resident doctors calling off their strike, it is crystal clear that unlike many of his predecessors, the vice president has proved his mettle, given his interventions, contributions, loyalty and patriotic service to Nigeria. It is against this backdrop that many believe there will be light at the end of the tunnel if the health sector committee is given the needed support to implement its findings and recommendations.

Like this: Like Loading...