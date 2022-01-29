Health sector reform: Dr Edu represents National Council on Health, NHCF

..As Osinbajo inaugurates presidential committee

As part of ways to tackle the challenges facing the healthcare system in Nigeria, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the Health Sector Reform Committee that was established four months ago by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The establishment of the committee is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners, and the Federal Ministry of Health.

While speaking on the challenges of the health system in the country, Osinbajo stated that Nigeria’s health sector still bears some critical challenges that have resulted in sub-optimal outcomes compared with more developed jurisdictions of the world, a situation that makes the reform of the sector imperative.

“Mr. President has in several public statements made it clear that a modern, virile and people-centric healthcare system is fundamental to his own vision for the socio-economic growth of our nation. However, the current reality is that the Nigerian Health Sector still carries some critical challenges which have resulted in sub-optimal outcomes when compared with health care system in more developed jurisdictions in the world”.

“This is due to a variety of factors, including, fragmentations of health service delivery, insufficient health care financing, inadequate motivation and poor distributions of health workers, inadequate infrastructures and equipment and relatively low private sector participation”. He noted.

Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, Dr. Betta Edu who is also a member of the Committee representing the National Council on Health and Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum applauded the President on his mission to revitalize and rebrand the health sector. She commended the Vice President for swinging into action with the inauguration of the Health Reform committee and domiciling of the coordinating office in the Vice President Office for effective coordination.

Edu said the composition of the committee comes at an important time in our history, as we continue to respond to a pandemic globally, and other disease outbreaks in Nigeria. This has presented us with important lessons and moments for reflection. There is hope for the Nigerian Health sector but we must first fix the governance issues in the health sector and end fragmentation while improving funding to the sector.

“While we have recorded gains in our health security capabilities in the last few years, there is no doubt that the country will benefit from a stronger and better united public health system. The work of this committee will be very important in shaping this. Based on our experience at our various states, we would continue to advocate for improved investment, coordination, and collaboration as well as strong leadership for the health sector at federal, state, and local government levels.

“We are grateful to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who is part of this Committee, and remain committed to sharing our insights, expertise, and experience for a stronger health sector”. Says Dr. Betta Edu.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; representative of the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ben Nkechika, and Chairperson of the Nigerian Health Commissioners’ Forum, Dr. Betta Edu.

Other members present include the Country Representative of the World Health Organization, Dr. Walter Mulombo; President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Innocent Ujah; President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Prof. James Damen; President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Prof. Cyril Usifoh; DG, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa; DG, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr. Alex Okoh, and CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, among others.

