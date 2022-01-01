Health sector: Step up or risk anarchy, uncontrollable violence, NARD warns FG

As Nigerians usher in the New Year, 2022, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned the federal government to either think out of the box to address the worsening state of the economy and insecurity, or risk anarchy or uncontrollable violence in the New Year.

Setting agenda for government in the New Year, NARD President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya, who spoke to our correspondent, also urged the FG to ensure that the year witnesses massive improvement in the welfare and service conditions of its members as well as recruitment of more personnel to attend to health needs of Nigerians.

He said: “The year 2021 has been nothing to write home about in economic terms. Inflation, unemployment, national debt and other indices of measuring economic growth has hit an all-time low. We expect a departure from these in the New Year

