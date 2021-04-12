Business

Health services outfit gets CEO

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) has appointed Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe as its chief executive officer. Akinbolagbe took over from outgoing interim CEO, Mr. Sonny Nwarisi, who was seconded to PSHAN by Pricewaterhouse Coopers in 2019.

 

She would lead the PSHAN team to actively engage private sector players to take bold, positive steps to achieve universal health coverage in Nigeria.

 

Akinbolagbe, a qualified public health physician, brings several years of emerging markets experience to her new role, most recently serving as the CEO at Synlab Nigeria Ltd (formerly Pathcare), an international medical diagnostic provider.

 

Speaking on the appointment, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder of PSHAN and Board member, said: “Her entrepreneurial skills, extensive networks and deep understanding of the health space will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver the PSHAN mission.”

