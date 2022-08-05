News

Health Tax: Workers to pay 15% of salaries

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said all employers and employees will be mandated to make contributions of 15 per of basic salary to the new National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) scheme. The Health and Managed Care Association of (HMCAN) in a statement said it has over the years clamoured for the implementation of a holistic law that seeks to make health insurance mandatory and has worked with the now-defunct NHIS, state schemes and the private sector in driving awareness for health insurance in the past 30 years.

It said: “HMCAN acknowledges the clarity provided by the NHIA Act 2022 which now provides mandatory health insurance across the country and the clearly defined roles of HMOs in the provision of health insurance in addition to supporting the social schemes for federal MDAs and state social schemes.

“HMCAN supports the NHIA Act’s focus to promote, regulate and integrate health insurance schemes across the country and to harness private sector participation. “Without prejudice to the anticipated Operational Guidelines to be issued by the NHIA, HMCAN wishes to provide the following clarifications for the general public and all stakeholders in respect of the provisions of the NHIA Act. “The NHIA as an Authority is vested with the regulatory responsibility for all participants under the health insurance arrangement including state health insurance agencies, healthcare providers, HMOs, TPAs and even banks and insurance companies that wish to participate in the health insurance sector “The NHIA is responsible for managing the Federal Public Service Scheme which had always been managed by the erstwhile NHIS.

The NHIA may choose to appoint HMOs (as TPAs) or TPAs to administer the scheme for them or may choose to create an in-house team to do so. “Only the State Health Insurance Agencies are authorized to establish Basic Health Care packages in the states. “The BHCP is to be defined by each state and they may appoint HMOs/ TPAs to assist them with the administration of their schemes. Participation is mandatory for residents of the relevant states and payments for subscription are expected to be paid directly to the State HIA by the individual or employer.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged salary padding: Imo fires revenue boss, appoints Okeke

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Barely two weeks after the Director of Accounts at the Imo Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Jude Ogwunga was arrested for alleged fraudulent practises, the Chairman of the Board, Chief Emeka Udegbulam has been sacked.   Udegbulam was indicted for sharp practices and complicit inaction while the Director of Accounts, Ogwunga overreached his powers through administrative […]
News

NCDC trains 521 health workers on emergency COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has trained over 521 frontline health workers on quick response to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Public Health Physician and Epidemiologist in the NCDC, Dr. Everistus Aniaku, made this disclosure during a 10- day training programme for health workers on Emergency Responses Management (ERC) in Uyo. Aniaku expressed […]
News

How timely intervention by Lagos saved 3-week-old baby, 64 students

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

For the 64 students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) evacuated by the Lagos State Government, August 26 will forever remain memorable as the day one of their desperate prayers was answered. MURITALA AYINLA writes When the evacuated students of the University of Jos, Plateau State, gained admission into the university, they never had any […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica