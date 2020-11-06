Health workers declare strike in Abia

After expiration of the ultimatum given to the Abia State government on unpaid salaries and allowances of its members in which government failed to meet, the Abia State Joint Sector Unions (JOHESU) yesterday announced commencement of an indefinite strike, compelling its members in public health institutions across the state to withdraw their services.

Leaders of the Unions declared that the action which was necessitated by government insensitivity to the plight of the workers resulting in unpaid salaries and nonimplementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as approved by the federal government. A communiqué signed by Comrades Okoro Ogbonnaya and Aligwe Chidi, state’s chairman and Secretary of JOHESU respectively and obtained by the New Telegraph, stated that the strike commenced following the expiration of the fifteen days ultimatum given to the state government over unpaid salary arrears and sundry issues.

Comrade Okoro reeled out the contentious issues, saying they bordered majorly on unpaid salary to state’s owned health institutions across the state. The JOHESU Chairman further called on the state government to fully implement the new national minimum wage for health workers as well stop forthwith the unjustified slashing of their salary.

He explained that the last meeting with the state government ended in deadlock which necessitated the strike, adding that the union was calling on the government to save the situation. Okoro vowed that the strike would continue until all outstanding salaries (CONHESS) and allowances were paid.

