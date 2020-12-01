Health workers fault Abia’s salary committee

Abia State Health Workers have questioned the rationale behind the state government setting up a committee to look into the salary arrears owed to them.

The workers said that they are not comfortable with the government’s decision to set up a committee on their arrears of salary as the amount they are owed and the month they are owed are well documented.

New Telegraph reported that Abia health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), on November 4, 2020, embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of 15-months arrears of salaries for workers of Health Management Board, 18 months salary arrears for workers of Aba General Hospital, including doctors, 3-months salary arrears for Local government health workers, among others

After the health workers embarked on a strike, Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on November 26, 2020 set up a committee headed by Dr. Aham Ukoh, State Commissioner for Finance as Chairman to bring solution to the problem of the salary arrears concerning them and some other state agencies.

The affected parastals includes: Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba, Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu and the Abia State College of Health and Management Sciences, Aba.

Ikpeazu mandated the committee to complete their work within two weeks to ensure the immediate disbursement of the first tranche of payments to affected workers in these parastatals.

