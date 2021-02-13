“Health workers in Cross River State to own houses. Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu Commend Gov. Ayade & MHWUN”

History is been made as senior, middle and low level health workers will now own their own houses in Cross River state under the new housing scheme. This is a strong motivation and incentive for front line health workers who sacrifice their time to ensure the population remains healthy especially at a time where the workforce has been stretched by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Digital Governor of CRS Sen Prof Ben Ayade, who was represented by the SSG Bar Tina Agbor said the Ministry of New City Development, was created with a vision to open up new cities and provide decent housing for Cross Riverians. She thanked the project financing partners Federal Mortgage Bank under the leadership of Architect Ahmed Dangiwa for their support and sponsorship which will today provide a 400 housing unit to Medical and Health Workers Union of CRS giving them a permanent home to call theirs.

“This development will go a long way to ease health workers from the stress of struggling to pay rents, send their kids to school and other challenges. The comfort of having a house of your own and the joy that comes with it is the reason Sen Ben Ayade has vowed to see this project reach completion giving every necessary support as a government.”

the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has during the ground breaking ceremony commended the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria CRS and His Execllency for his foresight and mega vision that has today resulted in the Health Union having an Estate.

Dr Betta Edu applauded the Mega digital Pro Health Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade for always putting his people first. She thanked all partners especially the MD/CEO of FMBN PLC Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, the MD/CEO of AGMB Mr Ngozi Onyemuwa, the MD/CEO of Nestvier Nigeria Limited Mr Ernest Joes Obasse, etc for the support and partnership while applauding the host community Akim Akim in Odukpani LGA for bringing civilization to their people and also creating job opportunities for them.

“Today with a 400 housing unit accommodating over 400 families that will end up providing shelter to over 2400 persons, the impact will be of great benefit and immense help to our people. We strongly believe that the access road will be done as soon as possible.

“Let me also use this medium to thank the MHWUN/ NLC chairman Comrade Benedict Ukpepi and the NNAMM chairman Mrs Josphine for their giant effort to making this project a reality. This initiative started during my time as DG and today am proud that we’re making positive progress. Housing scheme as a necessity should be statutory for all workers so they are motivated to work harder while having something to fall back on when they finally retire from the civil service.”

The event had in attendance the, MD/CEO of AGMB Mr Ngozi Anyogu, Dr Chris Oku representing the MD/CEO of FMBN, the NLC Chairman Comrade Ben Ukpepi, NANNM chairman Comrade Josphine the DG of the CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Permanent Secretary of the CRSMOH Barr Takon Asu, the SA on Health Dr David Ushie, the Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara, traditional rulers, Nestvier staff and a host of other dignitaries with the ground breaking ceremony and site inspection led by the SSG. The health workers estate have both two and three bedroom bungalows to be completed in 24 months!

